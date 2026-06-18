San Antonio River Foundation & River Authority Unveiled 'Presence of the Past' Honoring Legacy of St. James AME Church

Culture Crossing Pavilion & Presence of the Past

The San Antonio River Foundation and River Authority unveiled Presence of the Past and Culture Crossing Pavilion, a new installation by artist Gordon Huether

Through Presence of the Past, we sought to create an experience that honors the resilience, faith, and cultural contributions of the St. James AME congregation while inviting visitors to engage...” — Gordon Huether

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority unveiled Presence of the Past and the Culture Crossing Pavilion, a new public art installation by artist Gordon Huether at San Pedro Creek Culture Park during a special dedication ceremony held today.The installation created a place where residents and visitors can connect with the rich and layered history of the area, honoring the legacy of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC) while celebrating the diverse communities that have shaped San Antonio's cultural identity.The unveiling marked the culmination of years of planning and collaboration following the discovery of a significant cultural site during the restoration of San Pedro Creek in 2020. At the heart of the project is the church's original cornerstone, laid in 1875 after years of dedication and planning by members of the congregation. The cornerstone remains a powerful symbol of San Antonio's thriving Reconstruction-era African American community and its enduring contributions to the city's history.Artist Gordon Huether said the installation was designed to reflect both the physical history of the site and the spirit of the people whose stories are embedded within it."Public art has the power to transform a space into a place of remembrance and connection," said Huether. "Through Presence of the Past, we sought to create an experience that honors the resilience, faith, and cultural contributions of the St. James AME congregation while inviting visitors to engage with the history that surrounds them."The unveiling was part of a weekend-long Juneteenth celebration commemorating the installation and its historical significance. The events include a community panel discussion led by Seeligson at Texas Public Radio's Carlos and Malú Alvarez Theater on Friday, June 19, followed by a public dedication ceremony and a gospel performance at the site on Sunday, June 21.About Gordon HuetherGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of projects across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the multiple architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2015 to 2026. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com About San Antonio River FoundationThe San Antonio River Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, enhance, and transform the San Antonio River Basin as a vibrant cultural, educational, ecological, and recreational experience. sariverfound.org About San Antonio River AuthorityThe San Antonio River Authority (River Authority) was created by the 45th Texas Legislature on May 5, 1937, and reorganized in 1961 to plan, manage, and implement water-related programs and projects within the San Antonio River Basin. The State of Texas empowered the River Authority to preserve, protect, and manage the resources and the ecology of the San Antonio River and its tributaries. To learn more about the River Authority, visit their website at sariverauthority.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.