Rankxa Dashboard Report, Client's Increased AI Visibility

BusySeed’s Rankxa measures how brands appear in ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google’s AI Overviews, areas traditional rank trackers do not cover.

For twenty years, brands fought to rank on Google. Now buyers ask AI what to buy, and most companies can't tell if they're in the answer. Rankxa ends the blind spot: what you measure, you win.” — Omar Jenblat, Founder and CEO, BusySeed

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more consumers ask AI assistants which company to hire or what to buy, marketers face a measurement problem: tools that track Google rankings cannot see what ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini recommend. BusySeed, a New York growth marketing agency, is the latest to enter the space with Rankxa, a platform that monitors how often and how prominently brands appear in answers from the major AI engines.Google’s conventional search volume is projected to decline 25% by 2026 as queries move to AI chatbots, according to Gartner. ChatGPT reached more than 800 million weekly active users as of February 2026, Reuters reported, and Google’s AI Overviews now appear in roughly 25% of searches, per Conductor’s 2026 benchmarks. Rank trackers built around Google positions register none of it.“Semrush watches Google. We watch the AIs that replaced it,” the company says on Rankxa’s website, positioning it against incumbents such as Semrush, Ahrefs, and Moz.Rankxa runs prompts that signal buying intent, the sentences customers type when close to a decision, such as a query about b2c lead generation services . For each, it records whether a brand is mentioned, where, the sentiment, and which sources the engine cited. Its database now holds more than 1.6 million prompts, a figure it says grows daily.Each prompt runs three times per engine to smooth variation, then combines into an average position and share of voice. Sites are scored across six weighted dimensions, including technical signals, content depth, Google’s E-E-A-T quality standard, schema markup, third-party citations, and observed visibility on the engines. Features fall into four stages, Monitor, Analyze, Act, and Grow, including an Opportunity Finder that flags prompts competitors rank for, a Prompt Researcher that estimates query volume and intent, and a Trust Badge showing a brand’s AI ranking on its site. BusySeed has not published pricing.BusySeed points to one engagement as proof. Per a company case study, Cocoa Supply, a retail client, arrived with steady traffic but almost no AI-search presence, sitting below position 6 or absent across its category while two competitors held AI strength scores of 75 and 72. BusySeed ran a generative engine optimization audit through Rankxa, tracking 103 prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, then built content around prompts such as lead generation for service businesses where Cocoa Supply could compete.Cocoa Supply signed on May 7 and reached No. 1 on ChatGPT within 13 days, the case study says. Over roughly a month, the brand’s prompt visibility rose from 14% to 32%, tracked prompts grew from about 20 to 103, and it held four No. 1 and five No. 2 positions on ChatGPT at an average mention position of 4.6. The results have not been independently verified.Supporters note the traffic’s value once it converts. Digital Agency Network put AI-referred session growth at 527% year over year in early 2025. Stackmatix reports conversion rates near 14.2% for that traffic, against 2.8% for organic. Semrush’s 2026 retail data called AI arrivals 4.4 times more valuable than organic users. Marketing LTB found 98% of marketing chiefs say they invest in AI engine optimization while only 40.6% of marketers do.Whether these tools deliver measurable returns is largely unproven by independent research, and the figures most cited, including BusySeed’s, come from the companies themselves. BusySeed also builds Rankxa and is one of the brands it tracks. The trend, though, is not in dispute: more searches resolve inside an AI answer than a list of blue links, so when a business owner asks an assistant to help my business with generative engine optimization , brands want to know whether they are the name that comes back. Tools like Rankxa are emerging to tell them.Note on sources: Performance figures for Rankxa and the Cocoa Supply engagement are provided by BusySeed, which owns Rankxa. Market statistics are attributed to Gartner, Reuters, Conductor, Semrush, Stackmatix, Digital Agency Network, and Marketing LTB, from publicly reported 2026 research.

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