Travel Advisory: Traffic Restrictions Begin June 21 for Bridge Work on Pontiac Avenue South Over Route 10 in Cranston

As part of its ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project, starting Sunday night, June 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to restrict southbound traffic on a portion of Pontiac Avenue where it passes over Route 10 in Cranston. This portion of the roadway will be closed and detoured through fall 2026 so RIDOT can begin phased reconstruction of the Pontiac Avenue Bridge.

Southbound traffic is encouraged to follow a signed detour using the on-ramp to Route 10 North, then take Exit 2A for Route 2/Reservoir Avenue. At the end of the ramp, drivers can turn right onto Route 2 South then turn left onto Route 12/Park Avenue eastbound and follow it to return to Pontiac Avenue. Local access will be maintained, and detour maps are available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.