Senske Family of Companies Acquires Turfco to Join Senske Services Brand in Idaho

Senske Family of Companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Turfco., an Idaho Falls- based provider of lawn care, tree care & pest control services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senske Family of Companies (SFC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Turfco., an Idaho Falls-based provider of lawn care, tree care, and pest control services that has become a trusted name for homeowners across Eastern Idaho. Turfco. will join the Senske Services brand, expanding SFC's presence in the region while preserving the customer-focused service and local expertise that have defined the company for years. Customers can expect the same dedicated team and quality care they have come to rely on, now supported by the resources and capabilities of one of North America's leading home services organizations. The acquisition reflects SFC's continued commitment to partnering with exceptional companies that share its values of service, integrity, and long-term customer relationships.Turfco was built on a foundation of integrity, professional expertise, and exceptional customer service under the leadership of owners Kaleb and Lisa Phelps. Their commitment to delivering quality service and building a respected local brand established Turfco as a trusted provider throughout the communities it serves.Reflecting on the acquisition, Kaleb Phelps shared: “I’m excited to sell my business to Senske. I explored many different options and couldn’t be happier with my decision to join the Senske Family of Companies. I’m confident that Senske will take great care of both my customers and employees as I transition my time and efforts to serving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”"SFC is thrilled to welcome Turfco. to our growing family of companies," said Nate Hurst, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "The Turfco. team has earned the loyalty of its customers by consistently delivering exceptional service and putting customer needs first. We are excited to build upon that success and continue serving those customers under the Senske Services brand."The transition from Turfco. to Senske Services will be seamless, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers under the new brand while also creating expanded opportunities for employees within SFC's larger organization.About Senske Family of Companies: Since securing investments from private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has completed 30 acquisitions. SFC serves customers in seventeen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.More on SFC’s M&A process can be found at https://www.senskefamilyofcompanies.com. M&A ContactJordan Cano, Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, 214-497-7245 or Jcano@senske.com.

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