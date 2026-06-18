MISSISSIPPI MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES 2026 STATEWIDE AWARD WINNERS
JACKSON, Miss. (June 16, 2026) – The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) celebrated downtown revitalization success and announced statewide award winners at its 2026 Annual Awards Luncheon at The South in downtown Jackson.
The Annual Awards Luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members, and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from designated Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.
"A thriving downtown provides increased tax revenue and economic growth while promoting a community's unique sense of place. We celebrate all of the Main Street award winners and their relentless efforts to build stronger, more resilient towns and cities in Mississippi," said Chance McDavid, MMSA's 2026-2027 Board President.
MMSA staff and award sponsors presented the 2026 awards to recipients from designated Main Street communities throughout the state.
This year's award recipients are:
Aberdeen Main Street Association
Amory Main Street
Brandon Main Street Association
Cleveland Main Street
Downtown Hattiesburg Association
Downtown Natchez Alliance
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association
Laurel Main Street
Main Street Clinton
Main Street Columbia, Inc.
Main Street Greenville
Main Street Greenwood
Meridian Main Street
Moss Point Main Street Association
Nettleton Main Street
New Albany Main Street Association
Ocean Springs Main Street
Okolona Area Chamber/Main Street
Philadelphia Main Street Organization
Ripley Main Street Association
Saltillo Main Street Association
Senatobia Main Street Chamber
Starkville Main Street Association
Tunica Main Street
Vicksburg Main Street Program
In addition, the 2026 Nationally Accredited and Affiliate Main Street programs were recognized.
The 2026 Accredited Main Street Communities in Mississippi include:
Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Itawamba County, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, and West Point.
2026 Affiliate communities include: Byhalia, Indianola, Sumrall, and Woodville.
Brandon and Magee were recognized as new designated Main Street communities this year.
New Network programs for 2026 include Long Beach and the Farish Street Historic District.
Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities include: Kay Miller of Biloxi (23 years), Cynthia Sutton of Ocean Springs (19 years), Tara Lytal of Clinton (19 years), Reba Beebe of Picayune (18 years), Kim Hopkins of Vicksburg (18 years), Ann Tackett of Aberdeen (14 years), Barbara Bigelow of Columbus (13 years), Lisa Klutts of West Point (13 years), Tim Moore of Philadelphia (13 years), and Jamie Sowell of Senatobia (10 years).
This year’s Annual Awards Presenting Sponsors were CREATE Foundation, Hancock Whitney, Mississippi Power, Neel-Schaffer, and Ten One Strategies.
Individual Award Sponsors included: Entergy Mississippi, Castle Properties, Community Bank, Community Foundation for Mississippi, Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center, Mississippi Magazine, Mississippi Heritage Trust, Mississippi Tourism Association, New Albany Main Street, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce - Main Street - Tourism Bureau, Reed’s, and SuperTalk Mississippi Media.
General Sponsors included: AIA Mississippi, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, and Visit Meridian Tourism.
In 2025, Mississippi Main Street's Designated Communities generated 361 new businesses, 73 business expansions, 834 new jobs, and 1,526 downtown residential units.
In addition, 370 downtown projects were completed, and 1,526 downtown residential units were added. More than $209 million was invested by the public/private sector in 2025, and more than 87,023 volunteer hours were recorded.
Since 1993, MMSA has catalyzed more than $7 billion in public and private re-investment in Main Street communities.
MMSA currently has 49 Designated Main Street communities, three Network communities, and 31 Associate members.
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