The Albany Job Fair 2026 July 15th Featuring Veterans Hour 1p-2p, Pulbic Hours 2p-5p

Albany Job Fair July 15, 2026. Recruiters at the Albany Job Fair. On site Albany Job Fair recruiters.

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 1pm to 5pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY.

Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service” — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 1pm to 5pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. Join us for Veterans' Hour from 1pm-2pm. The July 15th Albany Job Fair features more than 40 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.The Albany Job Fair will open one hour early at 1 pm to allow vets time with the recruiters before the general public enters at 2 pm. “We want to allow our veterans a quieter hour to talk to recruiters and honor their service,” said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."What also sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies, regional and national companies like Janitronics, Express Employment, Fabcon, Greenwood Industries. The Albany Job Fair is supported with outreach by the NYS Department of Labor and Veterans Services ahead of the event and on site.Exciting news from the Albany job fair as we elevate the Veterans Hour to new heights! With attendance doubling in recent months, we're proud to announce new partnerships designed to provide essential resources for our service members. Attendees can expect an expanded range of services to support those transitioning into civilian careers and moving on from military life. Experts will be available to connect our veterans to vital healthcare benefits, enhancing their experience. This unique job fair is leading the way with a comprehensive wrap-around approach and a safe space for service members to connect to additional support and benefits. Collaborating with the Veterans Miracle Center and ClearPath, we are committed to ensuring our veterans receive the comprehensive support they deserve as they embark on this important new chapter! #albanyjobfair Jeffrey M Thoennes“The Albany Job Fair distributes hundreds of resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned by eBiz docs and proved to the recruiters to hire from,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “The Albany Job Fair is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the Albany Job Fair dates. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair , accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/apply-now/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions and apply directly to recruiting companies. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings."Our veterans will never get back the time they spent missing birthdays and anniversaries, first steps and first ball games. They gave that time to all of us. It's only right that we devote time to making sure they can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to our veterans," said Senator Jacob Ashby.Current confirmed recruiters for the July 15, 2026 event include: Absolute Fire Pro, Air National Guard, Albany Broadcasting, Albany County Department of Civil Service, Albany Marriott, Albany Police Dept., Center for Disability Services, Department of Public Service, DOL NYS Veteran's Services, Empire Oral Surgery, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast, Grand Canyon University, Greenwood Industries, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, McNulty Veteran Business Center, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, New York State University Police, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections , NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS Dept. of Labor, NYS DMV, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts, NYSTRS, RedShift Recruiting, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses Home Care.Join us July 15, 2026, from 1p-5p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

Albany Job Fair July 15, 2026

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