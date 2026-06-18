Floor Adhesive Market to Reach $2.81 Billion by 2031; Epoxy Systems Lead Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

The floor adhesives market is driven by global construction growth and renovation activity, boosting demand for durable bonding solutions.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global floor adhesives market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise from USD 2.22 billion in 2026 to USD 2.81 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.78% during 2026–2031. Demand is being supported by rising infrastructure activity in Asia-Pacific, steady renovation-led consumption in developed markets, and tighter indoor air-quality regulations that favor low-emission bonding solutions.At the same time, manufacturers are expanding bio-based polyurethane offerings to meet sustainability requirements, while supply-chain localization in North America and Europe is reducing reliance on imports, particularly for LVT applications. Volatile raw material costs are also pushing producers toward more efficient sourcing strategies. Additionally, the growing use of modular flooring systems and removable adhesives is expanding adoption beyond contractors to include facility managers and DIY users.Floor Adhesives Market Trends & Key Growth FactorsExpanding global construction activity driving demandWorldwide construction spending continues to rise, creating a consistent need for reliable floor adhesive solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Strong infrastructure expansion in emerging economies, supported by large-scale housing and public works initiatives, is reinforcing construction pipelines, while advanced manufacturing facilities such as semiconductor plants are adding demand for high-performance flooring systems.Increasing repair and refurbishment activity in developed marketsIn mature economies, delayed maintenance and renovation cycles are now translating into stronger replacement demand for flooring systems and related adhesives. Recovery in commercial construction and expectations of improving financing conditions are supporting renewed activity, while homeowners are increasingly investing in upgrades that prioritize durability and indoor air quality. This shift is also encouraging wider use of low-emission and easy-to-apply adhesive products, especially in DIY applications and retail-driven markets.Growing preference for durable and modular flooring systemsThe shift toward resilient flooring, especially luxury vinyl tile and similar formats, is increasing the need for adhesives that can handle moisture, movement, and long-term wear. Commercial spaces such as offices, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions are also adopting modular flooring systems that require specialized bonding solutions enabling easy replacement and maintenance.Floor Adhesive Market Recent Industry Developments:August 2025: Avery Dennison announced a definitive agreement to acquire Meridian’s flooring adhesives business, a move aimed at expanding its specialty adhesives portfolio and increasing its footprint in flooring installation solutions.October 2025: Avery Dennison completed the acquisition of Meridian Adhesives Group’s flooring adhesives business, including the Taylor Adhesives, Polycom, and Frontier Products brands. The acquisition reflects ongoing consolidation in the floor adhesives industry as companies seek to strengthen their specialty adhesives portfolios and expand their presence in the flooring sector.Floor Adhesives Market Segmentation InsightsBy Resin TypesEpoxyPolyurethaneAcrylicVinylOther resin typesBy TechnologyWater-borneSolvent-borneOther technologiesBy ApplicationTile and stoneCarpetWoodLaminateResilient flooringOther applicationsBy End-User IndustryResidentialCommercialIndustrialBy GeographyAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaMiddle East and Africa“Assessment of the floor adhesives market requires careful evaluation of construction activity, flooring material demand, and regional supply dynamics. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research with rigorous validation of industry data, providing decision-makers with a balanced view grounded in observable market developments.” Says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Floor Adhesives Market Share by Region:Asia-Pacific: Dominance Driven by Large-Scale Infrastructure GrowthAsia-Pacific remains the dominant growth region, supported by large-scale infrastructure development and rapid urban expansion in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Strong investment in transport networks, industrial zones, and urban renewal projects is driving steady demand for high-performance floor adhesives, particularly epoxy and polyurethane-based systems designed for durability and specialized applications.North America: Supported by Construction Recovery and Industrial InvestmentNorth America continues to hold a significant position, backed by sustained construction activity and government-backed investments in advanced manufacturing facilities. Commercial renovation cycles in sectors like healthcare and education are expected to further support adhesive consumption, while large infrastructure programs in Canada are boosting demand for moisture-resistant and high-strength bonding solutions.Europe: Stable Demand Shaped by Strict Regulatory StandardsEurope shows relatively stable volume growth but remains highly influenced by strict chemical and environmental regulations. This regulatory environment is encouraging adoption of low-emission and compliant adhesive formulations, which often command higher value and support profitability even in a slower-demand environment.The Floor Adhesives Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr Floor Adhesives Companies:3MArdex GroupArkemaAshlandBASFDowForbo FlooringH.B. Fuller CompanyHenkel AG & Co. KGaAJowatLATICRETE International, Inc.MAPEI S.p.A.Pidilite Industries Ltd.Saint-GobainSika AGTesa SEWacker Chemie AGMarket participants are increasingly focusing on developing low-VOC, water-based, and bio-enhanced adhesive systems to align with tightening environmental standards and indoor air-quality requirements. Differentiation is largely driven by product durability, ease of application, compatibility with modern flooring systems such as LVT and modular tiles, and long-term bonding performance under varying moisture and temperature conditions.Market Recent Developments:May 2025: H.B. Fuller introduced next-generation ceramic tile adhesives with enhanced flexibility and moisture resistance.June 2025: 3M expanded its ceramic adhesive portfolio with high-temperature-resistant bonding materials.Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Floor Adhesive Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/floor-adhesives-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Black Mass Recycling Market : Report is categorized by battery type, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, solid-state, and other batteries, as well as by material type such as lithium, cobalt, and other recoverable metals. It is further segmented based on source, covering EV batteries, consumer electronics, and other applications, along with technology types like pyrometallurgical, hydrometallurgical, and other emerging processes. 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