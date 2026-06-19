GCC Travellers Are Heading Away Earlier for Eid Al Adha, Dragonpass Data Reveals

Andrew Harrison Chinn CMO Dragonpass Pearl Lounge 2

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonpass, the world's leading provider of digital airport ecosystem platforms, has revealed new travel data showing a notable shift in how travellers across the GCC are planning their Eid journeys, with demand surging before Eid Al Adha rather than during the holiday itself.According to Dragonpass data, travel activity across the GCC increased by 69% in the week leading up to Eid Al Adha 2026. However, rather than peaking during the holiday period, travel activity declined by 24% during Eid week and a further 18% in the week immediately after, suggesting many travellers chose to depart ahead of the holiday period.The trend marks a clear contrast to Eid Al Fitr earlier this year, when travel activity across the GCC rose by 6% during the holiday week itself before declining by 20% in the following week. Saudi Arabia recorded the strongest Eid Al Fitr uplift in the region, with travel activity increasing by 25% during the holiday week.Several GCC markets recorded particularly strong growth in the lead-up to Eid Al Adha. Kuwait saw the largest increase, with travel activity rising by 124.7% week-on-week, followed by Bahrain (+108.5%), the UAE (+79.2%), Qatar (+59.5%) and Saudi Arabia (+58.4%).Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass, said: “The contrast between Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha is one of the most interesting travel trends we have observed this year. While Eid Al Fitr generated a more traditional holiday-week travel spike, Eid Al Adha saw travellers moving significantly earlier, with demand building before the holiday rather than during it.“This highlights the dynamic nature of travel behaviour across the GCC and reinforces the importance of understanding how demand shifts around key travel periods. Despite periods of disruption affecting regional travel earlier this year, demand across the GCC has remained resilient, with travellers continuing to prioritise leisure and holiday travel.”Saudi Arabia remained one of the region’s strongest-performing travel markets throughout both holiday periods. During Eid Al Fitr, the Kingdom recorded the clearest holiday-driven uplift in the GCC, with growth spread across several major airports. Madinah recorded the strongest increase at 58%, followed by Jeddah (29%), Dammam (25%) and Riyadh (22%).During Eid Al Adha, Madinah again stood out as a key exception to the wider regional trend, recording a 20% increase during Eid week and a further 58% increase post-Eid, reflecting continued religious travel activity around the holiday period.Looking ahead, Dragonpass expects strong travel demand across the GCC throughout the summer months. The latest Eid travel trends suggest travellers are becoming more deliberate in how they plan journeys around peak holiday periods, while demand for regional and international travel remains resilient. As summer travel gathers pace, these shifting patterns are expected to continue shaping passenger flows across the region.As aviation connectivity continues to expand across the GCC, understanding how travellers adapt their behaviour around major holidays and peak travel periods will become increasingly important for airports, airlines and the wider travel ecosystem.-ENDS-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, and China - reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.For media inquiries, please reach out to:Duha Shabib | Founder | The Halo Agencyduha@thehalo-agency.com

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