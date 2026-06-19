IvyBears Passes 750,000 YouTube Subscribers Less Than Seven Weeks After Launch

New kids and family IP surpasses 28 million total YouTube views as IvyBears expands its entertainment universe with the official theme song release on Spotify

Passing 750,000 subscribers less than seven weeks after launch is a strong signal that families are responding to the characters, the energy and the world we are creating.” — Kaan Haylaz

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyBears, the character-driven kids and family brand, has passed 750,000 YouTube subscribers less than seven weeks after launching its official animated series on May 1, 2026.Across its official YouTube content, IvyBears has now generated more than 28 million total views, marking a major early milestone for the new independent entertainment IP. The rapid growth reflects increasing global interest in the IvyBears universe, its characters and its evolving story world.The momentum continues with the upcoming release of Chapter 3, which is scheduled to premiere in June. Ahead of the full episode launch, the Chapter 3 trailer has already generated approximately 2 million views, creating early anticipation for the next chapter of the IvyBears story.In parallel, IvyBears has expanded beyond video with the release of the official IvyBears Theme Song on Spotify, giving families and children another way to engage with the brand and its characters through music. The move reflects IvyBears’ broader ambition to build a multi-platform kids and family universe that connects animation, music, storytelling and consumer products.IvyBears is being developed as more than an animated series. Originally known as a vitamin gummy brand, IvyBears is evolving into an Entertainment-to-Consumer platform, combining original character IP, digital content, music, retail products and global audience growth. This creates a direct bridge between entertainment and consumer engagement — a model in which characters do not only live on screen, but also connect to physical products, retail activation and future licensing opportunities.The animated series is produced by Moontrail Animation Studios , IvyBears’ in-house animation arm. Moontrail combines AI-supported production workflows with human creative direction, writing, editing, sound design and music. The studio was created to help IvyBears build and scale its own entertainment universe independently, while maintaining control over the characters, storytelling and production pipeline.“We are building IvyBears as a global kids and family IP from the ground up,” said Kaan Haylaz, Founder of IvyBears and Moontrail Animation Studios. “Passing 750,000 subscribers less than seven weeks after launch is a strong signal that families are responding to the characters, the energy and the world we are creating. For us, this is not simply a content launch — it is the foundation of a larger entertainment and consumer-products universe.”Haylaz added: “The release of the IvyBears Theme Song on Spotify is an important step in expanding the brand beyond YouTube. Music helps children remember characters, emotions and stories. Together with the animated episodes, it strengthens the connection between the audience and the IvyBears world.”The next full episode, Chapter 3, is expected to continue the brand’s fast-growing story arc in June. With more episodes planned, IvyBears aims to further expand its global audience and deepen engagement across multiple markets.IvyBears will also be officially presented to broadcasters, networks, platforms and international content partners at MIP Junior and MIPCOM later this year. By then, the company expects to have seven full IvyBears episodes available, giving potential partners a substantial first-season package and a clear view of the brand’s characters, storytelling, production pipeline and global audience traction.The company’s long-term vision is to build IvyBears into a character-driven family brand where animation, music, consumer products, retail and licensing work together as one integrated flywheel.About IvyBearsIvyBears is a character-driven kids and family brand combining animated storytelling, music, consumer products and retail. Originally launched as a vitamin gummy brand, IvyBears is evolving into an Entertainment-to-Consumer platform built around original characters, digital content and global family audiences.About Moontrail Animation StudiosFounded by Kaan Haylaz, Moontrail Animation Studios is the in-house animation studio behind the IvyBears entertainment universe. The studio combines AI-supported production workflows with human-led creative direction, writing, editing, sound design and music to build a faster, more independent animation pipeline for original kids and family IP.

IvyBears Chapter 3 Official Trailer

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