Kung Fu Carpets Highlights Specialized Pet Stain and Odor Removal Services for Treasure Valley Homeowners

Founded in 2014, the Meridian-based company combines owner-operated service, IICRC-certified expertise, and a 4.9-star Google rating across 192 reviews.

ID, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIDIAN, Idaho — As pet ownership continues to grow throughout the Treasure Valley, many homeowners are searching for effective solutions to persistent pet stains and odors that household cleaning products often fail to eliminate. Kung Fu Carpets and Cleaning Co., a locally owned cleaning company, is helping homeowners throughout Meridian, Eagle, Star, and surrounding communities restore and maintain their homes through specialized pet stain and odor removal services.

Owned and operated by Idaho native James Barnes, Kung Fu Carpets focuses on providing high-quality carpet cleaning and floor care services for homeowners who prioritize results, professionalism, and long-term value over quick fixes and discount pricing. The company specializes in pet stain and odor removal, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) cleaning, and hard-surface floor cleaning.

Pet accidents can leave behind odors and contamination that extend beyond what is visible on the surface. While many homeowners attempt to solve these issues with store-bought cleaners, lingering odors and recurring stains often require specialized equipment, cleaning methods, and expertise to fully address the problem.

As communities throughout the Treasure Valley continue to grow, homeowners are increasingly investing in maintaining and protecting their homes. That demand has created a greater need for trusted service providers who deliver reliable results, communicate clearly, and stand behind their work.

With over 12 years of experience, Kung Fu Carpets has built its reputation on those principles. The company maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across 192 customer reviews and has earned referrals from homeowners, Realtors, landlords, and property managers throughout the Treasure Valley who value quality workmanship, honest communication, and dependable service.

Customer feedback consistently highlights the company's ability to solve difficult cleaning challenges, including severe pet stains, persistent odors, heavily soiled carpets, move-out cleaning projects, and upholstery restoration. Clients frequently cite clear communication, attention to detail, professionalism, and reliable results as reasons they continue to recommend the company to friends, neighbors, and colleagues.

"Many of our customers call us after they've already tried multiple products or cleaning methods without getting the results they were hoping for," said James Barnes, owner of Kung Fu Carpets and Cleaning Co. "Pet odors, recurring stains, and heavily soiled carpets can be frustrating for homeowners. We take the time to identify what's causing the problem, explain the process, and do the work thoroughly so people can enjoy their homes again."

Unlike many cleaning companies that send rotating crews, Barnes personally performs every cleaning service. He believes that direct involvement helps ensure consistent quality, attention to detail, and clear communication throughout the process.

"When customers hire us, they're getting me," Barnes said. "I believe in doing the job right the first time, taking however long it takes to achieve the best result possible, and treating every home with the same level of care and respect I would expect for my own family."

Barnes brings a diverse background of service and leadership to the company. In addition to founding and operating successful cleaning businesses, he has served as a nonprofit founder, pastor, U.S. Army Military Police Officer, and Idaho Corrections Officer. Throughout his career, he has maintained a philosophy centered on serving others with excellence and integrity.

The company's commitment to quality is supported by an IICRC-certified owner/operator, professional-grade equipment, transparent pricing, and a customer-focused approach built on communication and trust.

Key service areas include:

Meridian

Eagle

Star

Boise

Nampa

Caldwell

Kuna

Middleton

Payette

Mountain Home

Homeowners interested in learning more about pet stain and odor removal services, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, or floor care solutions can visit the company's website or contact the business directly.

For more information, visit www.kungfucleaning.com or call (208) 901-1935.

About Kung Fu Carpets and Cleaning Co.

Founded in 2014, Kung Fu Carpets and Cleaning Co. helps Treasure Valley homeowners maintain cleaner, healthier homes through professional carpet cleaning, pet stain and odor removal, upholstery cleaning, LVP/LVT cleaning, and hard-surface floor cleaning services. Based in Meridian, Idaho, the company serves Meridian, Eagle, Star, Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, Middleton, Payette, Mountain Home, and surrounding communities. The company maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across 192 reviews and is committed to delivering professional results through owner-operated service, industry training, and honest communication.

Website: https://www.kungfucleaning.com/

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