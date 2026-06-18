Rental Cars: Albany third most expensive US destination to rent a car this summer

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany, NY is the third most expensive destination in the United States for renting a car this summer, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com The survey compared rental car rates at 100 U.S. airports during the period from June to August 2026. With an average rate of $146 per day for the most affordable rental car, Albany emerged third in the rankings. This represents an increase of more than 60% compared to summer 2025 in Albany.The most expensive destination is Anchorage, Alaska at $182 per day, while the second priciest is Montana's Bozeman Yellowstone airport at $164 per day.Other destinations in New York State also rank among the costlier locations for car rentals this summer, though rates have remained rather stable compared to last year. New York City’s LaGuardia airport ranks sixth overall, with an average daily rate of $115, while JFK airport is 15th at $104 per day. Elsewhere in the state, Buffalo ranks 18th at $103 per day, followed by Rochester in 26th at $94 per day and Syracuse in 29th at $92 per day.On average, across all 100 airports considered in the survey, the average daily rental rate is $82.90 – an increase of more than 13% compared to 2025. By far the biggest rate increase is recorded at Washington DC's Ronald Reagan airport, where rates have more than doubled compared to last year.Below are the 10 most expensive U.S. destinations for renting a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average daily rates for the most affordable rental car for the period June 1 - August 31, 2026. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for this survey.1. Anchorage (ANC) $1822. Bozeman (BZN) $1643. Albany (ALB) $1464. Portland (PWM) $1385. Boston (BOS) $1366. New York City (LGA) $1157. Minneapolis (MSP) $1138. Spokane (GEG) $1108. Providence (PVD) $11010. Grand Rapids (GRR) $108For the full survey results, please visit:

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