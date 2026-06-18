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Radiology Practice, The Radiology Group (TRG) is named Top Places to work Health Companies 2026 by Modern Healthcare

The Radiology Group has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the top healthcare companies to work for in the US due to innovation, and resilience.

GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiology Group has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the top healthcare companies in the United States, a milestone that reflects years of disciplined growth, innovation, and resilience. Emerging from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the organization navigated significant operational and financial challenges—including the strategic implementation of the “Bill Back” model—to stabilize performance, strengthen partnerships, and deliver consistent value to clients and providers. Through a steadfast commitment to clinical excellence, technology-driven efficiency, and a fully distributed workforce model, The Radiology Group transformed adversity into opportunity, positioning itself as a leader in modern radiology services. This recognition underscores not only the company’s measurable success, but also its ability to adapt, evolve, and lead in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

Anand Lalaji MD
The Radiology Group LLC
+1 404-432-0239
alalaji@theradiologygroup.org
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Radiology Practice, The Radiology Group (TRG) is named Top Places to work Health Companies 2026 by Modern Healthcare

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