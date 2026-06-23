Koda Health Appoints Graham Gardner, Founder of Kyruus Health, to Board of Directors

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Physician-founder and healthcare technology investor joins Koda's board as company scales AI-enhanced advance care planning across health systems and payers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koda Health , an AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning (ACP) platform, today announced the appointment of Graham Gardner, MD, MBA to its board of directors. Gardner is a cardiologist, investor, and entrepreneur with two decades of experience building and scaling healthcare technology companies.Gardner was most recently the Founder of Kyruus Health, a provider-engagement platform acquired by RevSpring in 2025. The company grew to support more than 500,000 providers across 1600 hospitals and 600 independent medical practices while also serving 80 million members across dozens of different health plans. He previously helped to build Generation Health, a novel platform for the management of molecular diagnostics, serving as a Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer through its acquisition by CVS Health."Graham has navigated the exact dynamics we're working through right now,” said Tatiana Fofanova, PhD, Co-founder and CEO at Koda Health. "We are excited to leverage his experience selling into large organizations on both the health system and health plan side. I am also looking forward to his insights as we scale Koda Health to meet the needs of patients and their families.”Gardner joins the board as Koda continues to expand following its Series A raise in October of 2025. That financing included a strategic investment from UPMC Enterprises - one of the country’s largest healthcare delivery networks that was also an investor in, and client of, Kyruus Health."As a physician, I’ve seen what happens when patients develop a serious illness without a care plan in place," said Graham Gardner, MD, MBA. "Too often this leads to unnecessary suffering for patients and their families while costing the system money for care that is unwanted and unnecessary. I’m looking forward to working with the team at Koda Health to help bridge this gap and create a win-win for everyone. ”###About Koda HealthKoda Health is an AI-enhanced Advance Care Planning (ACP) and patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payors to efficiently scale goals-of-care conversations, aligning treatment with patient preferences to reduce unwanted utilization. To learn more, visit www.kodahealthcare.com

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