Pythian Named to DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data

Recognition Highlights Pythian's Leadership in Helping Enterprises Turn Google AI Investments into Real-World Business Adoption

OTTAWA, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian , a leading Google AI consultancy specializing in data, analytics, and AI transformation, today announced it has been named to the DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data for 2026 The annual list recognizes organizations that are shaping the future of enterprise data through innovation in analytics, artificial intelligence, governance, and modern data architectures. Pythian's inclusion reflects its continued evolution from a trusted data partner into one of the industry's leading consultancies helping organizations operationalize Google AI technologies."As enterprise AI moves beyond experimentation, organizations need partners that can bridge the gap between modern data platforms and real-world business adoption," said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. "Being recognized by DBTA validates our focus on helping customers turn Google AI investments into production-ready capabilities that drive measurable business outcomes."Enterprise organizations are increasingly discovering that successful AI initiatives depend on more than models alone. Trusted data foundations, modern cloud architectures, governance, and organizational adoption are all essential to realizing business value. Pythian helps organizations navigate that journey by combining deep expertise in data engineering, analytics, and AI implementation.Today, Pythian works with enterprises around the world to modernize data estates, build AI-enabled workflows, and accelerate the adoption of AI solutions. From data platform modernization to production AI deployments, the company helps customers move from isolated pilots to AI embedded within everyday business operations.The recognition from DBTA adds to a growing list of industry acknowledgments reflecting Pythian's leadership in data and AI consulting and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.About PythianWith 25+ years of expertise, Pythian optimizes and manages enterprise data estates to ensure the performance and scalability required for AI platforms. Led by Field CTOs, its AI practice delivers scalable, production-ready solutions that drive real-world results. A leader in XOps and managed services, Pythian combines technical excellence with a world-class NPS. Pythian maintains strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. Learn more at www.pythian.com

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