The Dairy Alliance Brings the Dairy Does More Campaign to Life at Hustle on the Hill

Attendees experienced daily demands of dairy farming through hands-on challenges at Hickory Hill Milk during National Dairy Month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, recently hosted Hustle on the Hill, an immersive dairy farm experience designed to connect content creators and the local community with the people, practices, and hard work behind real dairy production.Held at Hickory Hill Milk in Edgefield, South Carolina, the event brought together content creators from across the Southeast along with fitness enthusiasts from the local community and the surrounding area for a hands-on look at life on a working dairy farm.Participants traded their content studios for open fields as they took part in a farm-inspired obstacle course featuring challenges modeled after the daily physical demands of agricultural labor. Activities included milk crate carries, calf handling, cow feeding, shoveling sand, and other tasks that offered a firsthand perspective on the dedication required to produce real dairy products."Behind every glass of milk is a story of dedication, care, and hard work," said Farrah Newberry, Chief Executive Officer for The Dairy Alliance. "Hustle on the Hill gave creators and the local community the chance to step into the daily rhythm of dairy farming, helping them better understand the commitment dairy farm families make every day to produce nutritious dairy products."The event took place at Hickory Hill Milk, where the Dorn family has spent generations caring for their cows, land, and community. Following the obstacle course, participants gathered for a dairy social featuring local pizza, Hickory Hill chocolate milk, and freshly made ice cream, creating opportunities for conversation and connection with local dairy farmers."The Hustle on the Hill event was truly an experience. From the moment the course started, I knew it was going to be fun, but challenging," shared Alabama-based content creator Madison Freeman. "The amount of work that we put in for a few hours gave me a little taste of what farmers do daily for each of us. So much work and dedication go into feeding America. I'm so honored to have gotten to work with the Dairy Alliance and see firsthand a portion of the work that is done. The event changed my whole perspective about how our food gets to us.”As part of National Dairy Month, Hustle on the Hill supported the Dairy Does More campaign in partnership with Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), highlighting the commitment, stewardship, and around-the-clock care that dairy farm families invest in producing nutritious dairy products while supporting their local communities.The event was one of several National Dairy Month activations hosted by The Dairy Alliance across the Southeast, celebrating the region's dairy industry and the more than 1,010 dairy farms and 252,000 dairy cows that help provide fresh, wholesome dairy products to consumers every day."When The Dairy Alliance reached out to us about hosting a tough mudder-type event, it was a no-brainer for us to say 'yes'", shared Watson Dorn, owner of Hickory Hill Milk. "Most people are generations removed from any type of farming, so being part of an event that brings in the community to allow individuals and families to experience the labor involved on a working dairy farm sounded like a great idea and a lot of fun", he added. "Collaborating with The Dairy Alliance for Hustle on the Hill allowed us a creative way to promote our farm and our milk while educating about dairy farming in general. A specialty event such as this really puts us in the public eye. I just hope the 2.3-mile course, mixed with the chore obstacles, challenged the participants enough both physically and mentally, giving them a new perspective on what goes into dairy farming and connects them to their food."To learn more about The Dairy Alliance and its National Dairy Month programming, visit thedairyalliance.com or @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

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