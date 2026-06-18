Gaz Européen Selects triPica to Modernise Energy Retail Operations and Support Future-Ready Customer Services

AI-powered SaaS customer engagement and billing solutions

Gaz Européen, part of Groupe Butagaz, chooses triPica to modernise billing and customer operations and accelerate future energy services.

Our objective was not just to replace a system, but to give our teams a platform that is easier to operate, easier to evolve and better aligned with the way we want to serve customers,” — Paul‑Henry Mosbrucker, Deputy Managing Director at Gaz Européen.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaz Européen has selected triPica to simplify and modernise its CIS and billing operations with a SaaS platform designed to give the business a more flexible, unified foundation for its next phase of development. The programme will support Gaz Européen’s core gas and electricity activities and is intended to help the company serve professional customers with greater agility.The selection followed a structured tender process including in which Gaz Européen looked for greater flexibility, broader functional coverage, a reassuring security posture and a stronger fit for its current business model than its existing environment could provide.With triPica, Gaz Européen aims to create a more adaptive and insight-led operating model across billing, contracts and customer management processes, while improving automation of network interactions. The direction is consistent with Gaz Européen’s public emphasis on agility, proximity and tailored service for professional customers across France.“Our objective was not just to replace a system, but to give our teams a platform that is easier to operate, easier to evolve and better aligned with the way we want to serve customers,” said Paul‑Henry Mosbrucker, Deputy Managing Director at Gaz Européen. “triPica gives us broader coverage, stronger flexibility and a sound basis for making our processes more fluid today, while preserving the quality of service our customers expect and supporting the services we want to develop tomorrow.”“Energy retailers need platforms that let them move faster without adding complexity,” said Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica. “Gaz Européen is making a forward-looking choice: simplifying the present, automating intelligently where it matters and creating the freedom to launch what comes next. We are delighted to work alongside their teams on a transformation designed to strengthen both operational performance and customer service.”Implementation and migration from the legacy system began in late February 2026 and is planned to be concluded by the end of September 2026 for most of the activities

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