Car Seats Colorado encourages caregivers to double check their car seats ahead of Father’s Day

La organización Car Seats Colorado pide a los cuidadores que verifiquen la instalación de las sillas de seguridad de sus niños con antelación al Día del Padre en español.

Statewide — As Father’s Day approaches, Car Seats Colorado is urging all caregivers to make sure their car seats are properly installed. This holiday serves as a reminder for Colorado drivers that the youngest passengers in their car are the most vulnerable in the event of a crash. With summer activities in full swing, it’s more important than ever to ensure your child is safely secured in their car seat.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, child restraints reduce car crash-related fatalities by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles. Car crashes remain one of the leading causes of death and injury for children. In 2025, just over 73% of car seats in Colorado were installed or used incorrectly.

“Ensuring your child is protected in the car starts with using the proper safety restraint and making sure it’s installed correctly,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "Whether or not a car seat works as designed is dependent on being used properly. Knowing how to correctly install and use a car seat can empower caregivers to keep children safe on the road.”

“Our little ones rely on us to keep them safe,” said Trooper Kent Trimbach of the Colorado State Patrol and program coordinator for Car Seats Colorado. “They can't protect themselves so it falls entirely on parents and caregivers to ensure they are properly secured when riding in a vehicle.”

In partnership with Entravision and the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation recently produced a series of short videos in Spanish, featuring Sergeant Ivan Alvarado and local social media influencer Deicy Quinones. The videos highlight the importance of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats, including proper installation and safety benefits. They also cover the next stage of protection — booster seats and seat belt use for older children. The series is available by reaching out to TrafficSafetyMarketing@ heinrich.com.

Sgt. Ivan Alvarado demonstrating some important features to look out for on forward-facing car seats.

“Car seats only work if they’re used correctly,” said Sgt. Alvarado. “These videos provide clear, practical guidance that can help caregivers feel more confident that their children are riding safely. By offering this information in Spanish, we're making sure more Colorado families have access to the tools and knowledge they need to protect their children every time they get in the car.”

Car Seats Colorado offers the following tips to help parents and caregivers keep children safe in the car:

Ensure all caregivers, including grandparents, nannies, babysitters and friends, are trained on the proper use and installation of your car seat(s). Provide them with a simple checklist or reference guide.

Always refer to the car seat manufacturer’s manual and vehicle owner’s manual for car seat installation instructions.

Make sure your child is in the correct car seat for his or her size, age and development.

for his or her size, age and development. Periodically check for any recalls on your car seat or booster seat.

check for any recalls on your car seat or booster seat. Double check car seat installation after transferring from one vehicle to another.

Get a free car seat check. Find a location near you by visiting the NHTSA Car Seat webpage.

Caregivers can visit CarSeatsColorado.com to locate a nearby car seat inspection station and learn how to properly install their car seat or booster seat. This programming is free and available throughout the year.

About Car Seats Colorado

Car Seats Colorado is a joint effort of the Colorado State Patrol, CDOT, local car seat technicians, law enforcement, emergency services and other professionals who are dedicated to implementing child passenger safety programs and encouraging parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children when in vehicles. Learn more about how to keep children safe in vehicles and download informational resources at CarSeatsColorado.com.