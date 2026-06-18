Dr. Donna Marks Says AI Can Support Recovery Skills, But Human Connection Remains Essential for Lasting Sobriety

Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks says artificial intelligence may help people change behaviors, but genuine healing requires trust, relationships, and emotional connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the use of artificial intelligence expands across health care, addiction recovery expert, licensed psychotherapist, and author of several books, including Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Solution (Love is Freedom), Dr. Donna Marks believes the technology holds promise, but only as a complement to, not a replacement for, the human relationships that are essential to recovery.

"AI can teach people how to stay sober, but it takes human connection to help people remain sober," says Marks. "Recovery is built on trust, relationships, and the willingness to work through painful emotions with another person. A machine cannot replace that."

In a recent Psychology Today article, experts highlighted the barriers that continue to prevent millions of Americans from seeking addiction treatment, including financial challenges, limited access to providers, and the stigma surrounding substance use disorders. Marks says AI can help fill some of those gaps by reinforcing healthy habits and teaching practical skills that support recovery.

"AI can be very effective at teaching behavioral change strategies," she explains. "It can remind people to eat healthy, exercise, attend meetings, and practice healthier ways of communicating through assertive statements and 'I feel' messages."

Still, Marks believes recovery involves much more than learning new behaviors. Many people struggling with addiction are also coping with trauma, shame, low self-esteem, and unresolved emotional pain.

"It is the human connection that creates mutual trust and allows people to heal from the experiences that contributed to addiction in the first place," she says. "Therapy isn't just about receiving advice. It's about feeling seen, understood, challenged, and supported."

According to Marks, isolation and loneliness remain major obstacles to long-term recovery. While AI may offer information and encouragement, it cannot replace the support that comes from relationships, community, and shared experiences.

"People need meetings, social activities, and meaningful interactions," says Marks. "Recovery happens in connection, not in isolation."

Marks believes AI should be viewed as an aid to treatment rather than a replacement for it. Used appropriately, it can reinforce healthy habits and provide support between therapy sessions, but the emotional bond between therapist and patient remains at the heart of the healing process.

About Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks is a licensed psychotherapist with more than 30 years of experience in addiction recovery and mental health. Through her counseling, speaking, and writing, she advocates for addressing the root causes of addiction and fostering healing through meaningful relationships and emotional well-being. She is the author of several books, including Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Solution (Love is Freedom), and has spent more than three decades helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

To learn more, click here: https://drdonnamarks.com/

Dr. Donna Marks is available for interviews.

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