10th AAMDC welcome Brig. Gen. Glenn Henke as its new commander

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Glenn Henke assumed command of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command from Brig. Gen. Curtis King in a ceremony on June 18 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.

During the last 2 years King has been in command, the unit participated in numerous training events and missions. They have worked tirelessly day and night supporting Ukraine, innovating new air defense capabilities, and supporting operations across three combatant commands.

“Myself, Command Sgt. Maj Scott., and Chief Bernier, could not be more proud of everything that this team has accomplished,” said King. “It is a testament to your professionalism, your determination to defend your fellow servicemen and women against the threats that you know exist, that no one else can do. Team, it's truly been an honor to serve alongside you. What you all have accomplished, I haven't seen in 30 years. It is truly amazing. I know you will continue to make tremendous progress in everything that you do to defeat that threat that's out there."

Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the commander of US Army Europe and Africa. In Donahue’s speech, he highlighted the crucial mission of the 10th AAMDC in today’s world and King’s contributions.

“This change of command has a much larger purpose than just changing out two leaders,” said Donahue. “Really, what we're doing is, we're transferring responsibility for the protection of the alliance. That is what you do every day. You assure that this is what it is, and that is a trust that only you have. That is the trust we all, but you in particular, have to live up to every day. And Curt, that's exactly what you did during your exceptional tenure; is that you built that trust, but more importantly, you took that trust and you built it into real capability.”

The 10th AAMDC commanding general is required to perform four critical roles. As the theater Army air and missile defense coordinator, he manages the use of air and missile assets with NATO and partner nations to build a cohesive, integrated air and missile defense structure. As the senior Army air defender in theater, he serves as the proponent for modernization of air and missile defense in support of U.S. Army future requirements. As the deputy area air defense commander, he advises the U.S. Air Force Europe and Africa commander on all matters in air defense operations, planning and coordination. As the 10th AAMDC commanding general, he leads and manages operations across four garrisons and 10 separate forward-deployed sites.

"When, Gen. Donahue started to develop the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, he gave me a very clear mission," said King. " Counter mass by defeating one way attack drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, to enable the offense to inflict overwhelming violence on the enemy. You must do this to enable success."

King said, over the past six months, the team delivered, while operating across three combatant commands, deploying forces on as little as 48 hours' notice to CENTCOM and the Eastern Flank, all while modernizing equipment and mastering brand-new weapon systems and the staff drove change in Europe through digital shield, multidomain operations, and partnerships.

Before coming to 10th AAMDC, Henke served as the 46th Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery, Chief of Air Defense Artillery, and Deputy Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Prior to that, he was the Military Deputy Director of the Joint Counter-sUAS Office, chief of operation for the 32d AAMDC, the Missile Defense Division Chief for Combined Forces Command and US Forces Korea, the commander for 35th ADA Bde., and served as the Deputy Commanding Officer for 32d AAMDC.

“The experts were saying [21 years ago], air threats to maneuver formations were historical events that are in the past,” said Henke. “We all know that is now our present and our future with the lethal air threats. I'm excited to return and help advance all-domain fires to counter that mass.”

Before the ceremony concluded, Henke addressed his new troops for the first time.

“To the Soldiers, civilians, family members of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, I'm honored by the exceptional privilege of joining your ranks,” said Henke. “The Shield of Victory’s mission has never been more critical. Our adversaries are advancing more dangerous air missile threats, with mass, speed, survivability, alongside combat-testing tactics, and the need for defensive fires capabilities is insatiable in this battlefield. The continuous refrain is more, and sooner. You know firsthand, this requires new approaches and new thinking. When the danger is clear and present, you've proven countless times that you know how to go fast. And you've shown the Army there's a better way. Our challenges are massive, and I am thrilled to join you in this work.”

10th AAMDC, known as the "Shield of Victory," is the premiere air and missile defense command of Europe and Africa. It is responsible for planning, integrating, and executing air and missile defense to protect U.S. and allied forces across the European and African theaters.