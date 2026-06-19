eTeam Sirius Solutions, LLC, Expands its Financial Advisory Capabilities Naming Ian Burnett as Managing Director

Ian Burnett, Managing Director, Financial Advisory, Sirius Solutions

Mr. Burnett brings extensive expertise in risk management, audit, finance, and business transformation to help organizations navigate complex challenges.

Ian’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in exceptional leaders who bring deep expertise, trusted judgment, and a results-oriented approach to solving complex business challenges.” — Cynde Coulson, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional services firm eTeam Sirius Solutions , LLC (Sirius Solutions), a financial and operational consulting firm helping organizations navigate complex change and improve performance, announces the addition of Ian Burnett as Managing Director, Financial Advisory. In his new role, Mr. Burnett will help drive Sirius Solutions’ strategic growth and deepen client partnerships across industries, leveraging his extensive experience in risk management, audit, finance, and business transformation.With broad experience spanning financial services, consumer and industrial markets, energy, technology, media and communications, healthcare, and not-for-profit organizations, Mr. Burnett has advised companies through complex initiatives involving internal controls, SOX 404 compliance, business process and IT audit, enterprise risk management, financial reporting, third-party risk management, systems integration, and mergers and acquisitions. His ability to align risk, governance, and business performance has consistently helped organizations strengthen controls, improve decision-making, and achieve strategic objectives.Cynde Coulson, Sirius Solutions’ CEO, said, “Ian’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in exceptional leaders who bring deep expertise, trusted judgment, and a results-oriented approach to solving complex business challenges. His extensive background combined with his experience leading multidisciplinary teams and partnering with executive leadership, will further strengthen our ability to help clients navigate change, improve performance, and create long-term value. Ian embodies the caliber of talent our clients have come to expect from Sirius Solutions for the last 25+ years.”Ashley Bearden, Sirius Solutions’ Chief Talent Officer said, “Ian brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, business acumen, and leadership experience. His ability to build trusted relationships and help organizations solve complex challenges makes him an outstanding addition to our Financial Advisory practice.”Strong track record in Financial and Regulatory Compliance TransformationMr. Burnett’s expertise spans risk management, internal audit, financial advisory, governance, and business transformation. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations strengthen controls, improve operational effectiveness, manage enterprise risk, and translate complex issues into actionable business strategies.Prior to joining Sirius Solutions, Mr. Burnett spent more than 20 years with leading consulting and audit firms, including KPMG, Deloitte, Crowe, RSM, and RGP, where he advised clients across a broad range of industries and business environments. Ian received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Vanderbilt University and his MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He is a member of The Institute of Internal Auditors, where he serves on the Advisory Board of the Atlanta chapter. Ian is also a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, the Internal Audit Collective, and The AI Collective. He is a continuous learner with recently enhanced credentials in artificial intelligence, Agile business methods, and entrepreneurial leadership.Mr. Burnett noted, “I am excited to join Sirius Solutions and be part of a firm known for deploying experienced professionals who bring practical solutions to complex business challenges. What attracted me to Sirius Solutions is its commitment to delivering measurable results while building lasting client partnerships. I look forward to working alongside our talented team to help organizations navigate change, manage risk, and achieve sustainable growth.”About Sirius Solutions ( www.sirsol.com Sirius Solutions is a financial and operational consulting firm that helps organizations navigate complex changes and improve performance. We bring deep expertise across finance, accounting, compliance, supply chain, technology, and operations. Clients turn to us during transactions, transformations, and performance challenges—from IPOs and M&A to system implementations and material weaknesses.What sets us apart is how we deliver: seasoned experts with 15–30 years of experience, tailored solutions, and rapid deployment. Now, as part of eTeam, we offer expanded global delivery, technology capabilities, and permanent search support while maintaining the agility and senior-level talent our clients rely on.For further information, visit www.sirsol.com and follow us on LinkedIn.Sirius Solutions media relationsVeroneeca Edwards vedwards@sirsol.com

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