empatiX Consulting Partners with Move for Amirah Fundraising Effort for 5th Year

Raising awareness and funds to support survivors of human trafficking

Move for Amirah is incredibly important to our team because human trafficking is an issue that does not get the attention it deserves.” — Jess Horkan, Co-Founder + Managing Partner, empatiX Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- empatiX Consulting is proud to announce that it will be joining Move for Amirah for the fifth consecutive year. Amirah Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides aftercare, resources, and opportunities for survivors of human trafficking and the commercial sex trade.

Move for Amirah is a national fundraising event held each June that brings individuals together to “move” in support of these survivors. The act of moving and pushing oneself physically represents the difficult and deeply personal journey that survivors face as they recover and rebuild their lives. This year, the empatiX team will once again be getting active, spreading awareness, and raising funds to support Amirah’s mission.

“Move for Amirah is incredibly important to our team because human trafficking is an issue that does not get the attention it deserves,” said Jessica Horkan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at empatiX. “Organizations like Amirah provide critical support and resources to survivors as they exit the commercial sex trade, and we’re proud to show our support and move alongside them. Move for Amirah is meaningful to use because it aligns so closely with who we are and what we value. At empatiX, we believe in leading with empathy, supporting our communities, and showing up for those who need it most.” Funds raised through Move for Amirah help provide safe and affordable housing, long-term aftercare services, case-management support, educational and vocational training, awareness programs, and access to a supportive community for women who have experienced exploitation. Over the past four years, Move for Amirah has raised nearly $150,000 with the help of more than 1,800 individuals and teams, providing more than 8,000 nights of freedom for women in recovery.

empatiX has worked with a variety of nonprofit organizations, including Lazarus House Ministries, The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Association, Two Blind Brothers, Fearless! Hudson Valley and the Finian Summit Foundation. With empathy as one of its core values, empatiX continues to demonstrate what it means to give back to the community and support those in need through its participation in Move for Amirah for the fifth year in a row.

About empatiX Consulting:

EmpatiX Consulting helps to guide client strategies through a blend of date, research insights, and empathy. Its team leverages analytics and a human-centered approach to drive business forward and produce meaningful results.

To learn more about Move for Amirah and get involved, visit www.amirahinc.org.

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