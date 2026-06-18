Bits In Glass Named Creatio Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year at No-Code Days 2026

Bits In Glass CEO David Hauser accepts the Creatio Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year award at No-Code Days 2026 in Orlando, FL, on June 12, 2026.

Bits In Glass recognized for excellence in Creatio AI CRM implementations and service delivery

This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the discipline our team brings to every project...We're honored to be recognized by Creatio.” — Barney Holmes, Senior Vice President, CRM Practice at Bits In Glass

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bits In Glass (BIG) , a global consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation, has been named Creatio Delivery Excellence Partner of the Year . The award celebrates BIG's consistent delivery of powerful client solutions using the Creatio AI CRM and workflow platform, where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale.The recognition is supported by Bits In Glass's diverse portfolio of client projects across industries. Among them is a top-tier energy technology & services provider, where BIG successfully replaced a legacy CRM system and implemented the Creatio platform, consolidating several business units. On the same platform, BIG digitized field service with an offline-first mobile app that syncs technicians' work directly to customer and asset records, giving the client a single source of truth across the office and the field."This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the discipline our team brings to every project," said Barney Holmes, Senior Vice President, CRM Practice at Bits In Glass. "With a solid data foundation in place, clients can move from connected systems to agentic AI, and our job is to help them get there without disrupting the business. We're honored to be recognized by Creatio."David Hauser, CEO at Bits In Glass, accepted the award during the Creatio No-Code Days 2026 awards ceremony in Orlando, FL, on June 12, 2026. As a Creatio Premier Partner, Bits In Glass pairs deep automation and Agentic CRM expertise with a hands-on delivery approach, helping organizations unify their data and put AI to work across the business.About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world's most forward-thinking companies to navigate a rapidly changing automation landscape. As a trusted global consulting firm, BIG combines a client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver tailored, data-driven intelligent automation solutions. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, BIG helps organizations build digital agility and achieve lasting success.For more information, visit www.bitsinglass.com

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