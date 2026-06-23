Nearsite Appoints Abhay Srivastava as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

Intelligent corporate housing platform, Nearsite, appoints tech and operations expert Abhay Srivastava as its new Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearsite , the leading intelligent enterprise platform for corporate housing , today announced the appointment of Abhay Srivastava as Chief Finance and Operating Officer. Abhay brings more than 16 years of experience leading finance, operations, capital allocation, strategic planning, and business transformation initiatives across Fortune 500 companies and high-growth technology businesses."Abhay's unique blend of operational rigor, financial discipline, strategic thinking, and execution excellence is exactly what Nearsite needs as we scale our business," said Piyush Sadana, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Nearsite. "Our mission is to fundamentally disrupt and simplify how global enterprises manage corporate housing. Abhay's track record of building high-performing finance and operations organizations, supporting investors and boards, and scaling businesses through periods of rapid growth will allow us to deliver even greater value to our enterprise customers and partners and accelerate our market expansion."Prior to joining Nearsite, Abhay held senior finance and operations leadership roles across Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), Lowe's (NASDAQ: LOW), Food52, Sorare, Thirty Madison, and Dressbarn. Throughout his career, he has led enterprise transformations, operational turnarounds, strategic planning initiatives, and large-scale growth programs across Fortune 500 companies and venture-backed technology businesses. He has overseen multi-billion-dollar operating portfolios, supported major fundraising initiatives, managed investor and board communications, and built scalable operating frameworks that drive sustainable growth."Nearsite is solving a massive, historically fragmented challenge of corporate accommodation using cutting-edge AI," said Sandeep Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-founder at Nearsite. "Abhay has a proven ability to translate complex business and technology challenges into scalable operating models while building the financial discipline, planning rigor, and operating structure required to support long-term growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team.""Nearsite is bringing intelligence, automation, and transparency to a market that has historically been fragmented and inefficient," said Abhay Srivastava. “I am excited to partner with the exceptional team at Nearsite to scale our platform responsibly, improve enterprise performance, and build a long-term sustainable business that delivers exceptional value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide."Abhay's appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for Nearsite as businesses increasingly rely on AI and machine learning to optimize enterprise travel, relocation, and remote-work housing logistics.About NearsiteNearsite is an end-to-end enterprise procurement platform for corporate housing. By truly leveraging artificial intelligence, the company is revolutionizing the industry. Nearsite connects global enterprises with vetted, professional corporate housing providers, significantly reducing sourcing time, lowering operational overhead, and enhancing the corporate accommodation experience.

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