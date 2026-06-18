Jewish National Fund-USA Strengthens Emergency Preparedness in Yeruham with New Emergency Response Vehicle

The new Emergency Response Vehicle Jewish National Fund-USA

Support enhances lifesaving capabilities for residents of Israel’s South amid ongoing security challenges

Strong communities depend on strong preparedness” — Jewish National Fund-USA Central Negev Task Force Chair Cyndi Rosenthal

YERUHAM, ISRAEL, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA continues to strengthen emergency preparedness across Israel's North and South. Recently, in the southern Israeli town of Yeruham, the organization funded a new emergency response vehicle, equipping local emergency teams with critical resources to respond quickly and effectively during crises.The vehicle was provided following a request from Yeruham leadership to strengthen the community's emergency response capabilities amid ongoing security concerns across Israel's South. According to Yeruham Mayor Nili Aharon, the support comes at a critical time as communities throughout the region face ongoing uncertainty and evolving security threats."The resources provided by Jewish National Fund-USA are not merely vehicles or equipment—they are tools that enable us to respond more quickly, protect lives, and give our residents a greater sense of security during times of crisis," said Aharon in a letter of appreciation to the organization. "Your generosity reminds our community that we are part of something larger—a network of partners and friends who believe in Yeruham's future and stand beside us when it matters most."The emergency response vehicle will support local emergency teams in maintaining readiness, safeguarding critical community functions, and improving response times during emergencies. The initiative reflects Jewish National Fund-USA's longstanding commitment to strengthening communities throughout Israel's North and South as the organization works to attract 800,000 new residents to these regions."Strong communities depend on strong preparedness," said Cyndi Rosenthal, Jewish National Fund-USA Central Negev Task Force Chair. "We are proud to stand with the residents of Yeruham and help provide the tools they need to protect lives and respond to emergencies. This partnership reflects our commitment to keeping communities across Israel's frontier regions safe, resilient, and positioned for continued growth."Located in the Negev Desert, Yeruham has become a model for community development and innovation in southern Israel. Investments in emergency preparedness help ensure the town continues to thrive and provide residents with confidence and security amid ongoing challenges.The support provided by Jewish National Fund-USA is just one example of the countless ways it has invested billions into Israel's frontier regions over the past decades. As the most trusted name in Israel-focused philanthropy, the organization is striving to inspire "One Million Voices for Israel" over the coming decade. To become one of the million voices, make a gift today at jnf.org/donate or call 800.JNF.0099.

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