Taziki's Mediterranean Café Announces June 30 Opening in Rogers, Arkansas

Third Northwest Arkansas Location to Feature Dine-In, Drive-Thru, and Catering

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taziki's Mediterranean Café will open its newest Northwest Arkansas location on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 1771 West Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 104, Rogers, AR 72758. The restaurant will be operated by Brad Compton, a Northwest Arkansas local and longtime restaurant operator.To mark the occasion, Taziki’s will offer $9 Grilled Chicken Gyro Meals* June 30 - July 3, for dine-in guests at the Rogers location. Each meal comes with chips and a choice of a housemade side, including Pasta Salad, Fresh-Cut Fruit, Tomato Cucumber Salad, Roasted Potatoes or Basmati Rice. This exclusive offer is the perfect way for first-time guests to celebrate and discover the fun, modern Mediterranean food at Taziki's."We are incredibly excited to open Taziki's in Rogers and continue growing with the Northwest Arkansas community," said Brad Compton, Operating Partner. "My family and I are proud to call NWA home, and this location is especially meaningful for us. With Taziki's already serving guests in Fayetteville and Bentonville, Rogers felt like the natural next step. We can't wait to welcome guests in for fresh, made-from-scratch food, convenient drive-thru service, and catering for local businesses, families, schools, and events."The Rogers location will be Compton's third Taziki's in Northwest Arkansas, joining Fayetteville and Bentonville. The café will offer drive-thru, dine-in, online ordering, takeout, and catering. The restaurant will be approximately 2,900 square feet with seating for 85 guests.Known for its fresh, flavorful Mediterranean-inspired menu, Taziki’s offers a variety of approachable options including gyros, grilled meats, salads, feasts, dips, vegetarian-friendly selections, gluten-free-friendly items, and protein-forward meals. The brand emphasizes fresh, hand-crafted food and health-focused menu items, including options that are low in fat and carbs and high in protein. Taziki’s also offers catering for gatherings of all sizes, from boxed lunches to buffet-style spreads."Brad has been a strong partner and operator in this market, and Rogers is a community we've been excited to serve," said Tommy Keet. "Taziki's brings something fresh, healthy, and convenient to the area, and we're looking forward to opening the doors on June 30.The Rogers location is currently hiring front-of-house and back-of-house team members, including servers and kitchen staff. Interested applicants can apply at tazikis.com or visit the restaurant at 1771 West Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 104.For updates, follow on Facebook at facebook.com/TazikisRogers or visit tazikis.com.*Offer only valid June 30 - July 3, 2026, on dine-in orders of Grilled Chicken Gyro meals at the Rogers location. Limit one per guest. Not valid online or with any other discount or promotion. No substitutions. While supplies last. Exclusions apply.About Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe[Text Wrapping Break]Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for fresh, hand-crafted Mediterranean-inspired food served in a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere. The menu includes gyros, salads, feasts, grilled meats, dips, vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free-friendly options, and catering for gatherings of all sizes. Taziki’s has more than 100 locations across 19 states and continues to expand.About JTJ Restaurants[Text Wrapping Break]JTJ Restaurants, LLC owns and operates Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe locations throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma, along with several additional restaurant brands including Petit & Keet, Cypress Social, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, and other restaurant partners.

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