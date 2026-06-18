Extreme IFC wins the 2026 Click360 Award for Best Commercial Flooring Contractor in Atlanta, honoring 17+ years of elite Southeastern industrial service.

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme IFC, an elite-level specialty contractor serving the Southeastern United States, has officially been named the recipient of the Best Commercial Flooring Contractor in Atlanta Award for 2026 by the Click360 Awards The annual Click360 Awards recognize top-performing service companies that consistently demonstrate exceptional real-world performance, customer trust, and market authority. Utilizing a rigorous, data-driven framework that analyzes brand sentiment, local review signals, and digital footprint reliability, Click360 honors businesses that stand out as the definitive, recommended choices in their respective industries.Extreme IFC earned the top designation in the 2026 commercial flooring category due to its long-standing track record of technical innovation, rigid safety standards, and flawless execution on commercial and industrial projects."Our team is incredibly proud to accept the 2026 Click360 High Five Award," said a spokesperson for Extreme IFC. "For over 17 years, we have committed ourselves to mastering the complexities of industrial concrete surfaces and resinous flooring chemistry. This award validates the daily dedication of our field technicians and project managers who work tirelessly to ensure that every facility we touch receives a floor engineered for safety, compliance, and maximum longevity."Providing Foundation for Major Southeastern IndustriesExtreme IFC has solidified its reputation as an industry leader by focusing heavily on meticulous concrete surface preparation—the mechanical cornerstone required to prevent premature floor failure and ensure long-term overlay bond strength. The contractor provides high-performance seamless finishes customized to meet strict regulatory and physical burdens, including thermal shock resistance for food processing plants, static control for electronics manufacturing, and anti-microbial properties for healthcare environments.The company's primary commercial service offerings include:-Industrial Epoxy and Urethane Flooring Systems: Engineered for chemical resistance and heavy machinery durability.-Commercial Polished Concrete: Providing sustainable, high-reflectivity, and low-maintenance solutions for architectural spaces.-Turnkey Project Management: Providing synchronized collaboration alongside leading general contractors, engineering firms, and architectural groups to ensure projects cross the finish line on time and within budget parameters.Moving forward into 2026 and beyond, Extreme IFC plans to continuously expand its deployment of eco-friendly, rapid-curing floor technologies while maintaining the customer-centric, communicative service that has defined its operations for nearly two decades.About Extreme IFCExtreme IFC is a premier industrial and commercial flooring contractor headquartered in Cumming, Georgia. Specializing in commercial epoxy flooring, industrial concrete systems, and decorative polished surfaces, the award-winning company services facilities throughout Atlanta and the broader Southeastern territory. Driven by deep field experience and a collaborative approach, Extreme IFC is a trusted tier-one specialty trade partner for new construction, institutional upgrades, and complex industrial renovations.

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