IOT in Agriculture Market projected to grow from USD 27.1 billion in 2021 to USD 84.5 billion by 2031

Iot In Agriculture Market

IOT in Agriculture Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by System, by Farm Type and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT in Agriculture Market was valued at $27.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.Global food demand is on the rise, precision farming and cloud-based platforms are rapidly adopted for experimentation purposes in agriculture particularly at industrial scale while IoT including connected sensor technologies drive IoT in Agriculture Market toward one of agritech most disruptive multi-billion dollar decades.There is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market. Data for the development of IoT application in the agriculture industry is provided by various agriculture-related industries such as agriculture equipment, seeds, and chemical manufacturers. Filling the gap between demand and supply across the globe requires more resources such as technically advanced equipment, skilled personnel, and capital for majority of companies. Investors have a major role to play in meeting these challenges and opportunities to benefit.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5094 IoT in Agriculture Market Overview:IoT (Internet of Things) in agriculture refers to the use of connected devices and sensors to collect data on various aspects of agricultural operations. The data collected by these devices can be analyzed to provide insights and make data-driven decisions to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and improve crop yield and quality.In agriculture, IoT devices can be used to monitor various factors such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed, and other environmental conditions that impact crop growth. They can also be used to monitor the health and well-being of livestock, including tracking their movement, feeding patterns, and overall health.The collected data is transmitted to cloud-based platforms where it can be analyzed using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and provide insights. Farmers can use these insights to make informed decisions about when to water or fertilize crops, which fields to plant specific crops, and when to harvest them.IoT in agriculture also includes the use of drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles to perform tasks such as planting, monitoring crops, and harvesting. These devices can be equipped with sensors and cameras to collect data on crop growth and health, soil conditions, and other factors that impact crop yield and quality. Overall, IoT in agriculture can help farmers increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the sustainability of their operations by optimizing resource use and minimizing waste.Growth Factor:The growth of the IoT in Agriculture Market is driven by four structural factors: Increasing need for real-time data analytics, increasing cloud-based services adoption, rising demand for automation & control systems and growing global population coupled with increase in food demand across worldwide. Together, these factors create a collusive demand landscape that is set to remain dynamic into 2031. The IoT in Agriculture Market as one of the most dynamic and high-conviction investment opportunities within the global agricultural technology sector over the coming decade.Global IoT in Agriculture Market value was $27.1 billion during 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than three folds by the end of 2031 drive due, among other things, from an imminent necessity to feed a growing population on limited resources with even less farmable land. Ergo, there is a high rise in the population which increases my food demand. In IoT in Agriculture Market, this is one of the highest reasons driving investment. Different industries that are agriculture-related such as agriculture equipment, seeds and chemical manufacturers provide the data needed to develop IoT application in this industry.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/31cda0a2a4cf3ecc2968101c10bd6b18 The rise in global population coupled with increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production are expected to boost the adoption of IoT in agriculture market during the forecast period. In addition, EU-funded IoT Large-Scale Pilots Program (LSP) has formed an association of 73 partners, including CEMA. The program is intended to increase IoT application in the European agriculture and food sector with an investment of $31.6 million, which is expected to boost the growth of IoT in agriculture market. Moreover, factors such as development of IoT-based technology to monitor livestock health helps farmers prevent illness by taking preventive measures, which are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of adoption of IoT based technology is a challenge for farmers across Brazil, China, India, and other developing countries. This is projected to limit the market share. However, government initiatives in development of agriculture industry have led to partnership between public & private enterprises along with agro-processing organizations, financial institutions, and food manufacturers to promote the sustainable agriculture initiatives, which is expected to fuel the growth of the IoT in agriculture market share during the forecast period. In addition, increase in adoption of connected technologies by farmers, such as low power wide area (LPWA), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and other wireless technology help farmers to efficiently plan various agricultural operations such as harvesting, monitoring, and inventory planning, which are further anticipated to boost the growth of the IoT in agriculture industry during the forecast period.Moreover, there is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market growth. Data for the development of IoT application in the agriculture industry is provided by various agriculture-related industries such as agriculture equipment, seeds, and chemical manufacturers. Filling the gap between demand and supply across the globe requires more resources such as technically advanced equipment, skilled personnel, and capital for majority of companies. Investors have a major role to play in meeting these challenges and IOT in agriculture market Opportunities to benefit.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5094 Market Segments:By SystemAutomation and control systemsSensing and monitoring devicesLivestock monitoring HardwareFish farming hardwareSmart greenhouse hardwareSoftwareBy Farm TypeLargeMid SizeSmall FarmsBy ApplicationPrecision farmingLivestock monitoringSmart greenhouseFish farm monitoringThe prominent market players analyzed in the global IOT in agriculture industry report include Decisive Farming Corp., Hitachi, Ltd, Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Climate LLC, Trimble Inc., Telit Corporate Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., SWIIM System, Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Trending Reports:Livestock Genomics Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/livestock-genomics-testing-market-A325831 Commercial Livestock Supplies Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-livestock-supplies-market-A325830 Portable Food Safety Detectors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-food-safety-detectors-market-A07067 U.S. Food Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-food-safety-testing-market-A17103 Biological Organic Fertilizer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biological-organic-fertilizer-market-A44156

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