New Report From Peer39: Getting FAST Right: A Signal-First Approach to Buying FAST at Scale

Peer39

Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV has scale and premium content, but many buyers are still flying blind

Buyers are optimizing against incomplete or inaccurate signals, which creates inefficiencies at scale. When you fix the signal layer, performance follows.” — Peer39 CEO Mario Diez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyers looking to capture the full value of Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) through improved signal quality and program-level transparency should check out Peer39 ’s latest research report, “ Getting FAST Right: A Signal-First Approach to Buying FAST at Scale .”As FAST platforms like Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel ( recently acquired by Fox ) lure a growing share of TV viewers, the report highlights a critical opportunity between the scale of available inventory and buyers’ ability to understand what they’re purchasing. Peer39’s analysis shows that as FAST represents billions of daily bid opportunities, an increasing number of impressions offer the program-level signals needed to evaluate content quality, optimize performance, or ensure brand suitability.“FAST has become a key part of the CTV ecosystem,” said Peer39 CEO Mario Diez. “But the way it’s being bought hasn’t caught up to what’s actually available. Buyers are optimizing against incomplete or inaccurate signals, which creates inefficiencies at scale. When you fix the signal layer, performance follows.”The report challenges the common perception of FAST as long-tail inventory, revealing that 41% of the top 100 streaming shows are available on at least one FAST service, including such widely viewed titles as “NCIS,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Blue Bloods.” Roughly 40% of CTV bid requests arrive with usable program-level data.The report introduces the concept of the “Signal Dividend”: the measurable performance improvement that occurs when DSPs are trained on verified, program-level data rather than noisy or missing inputs. The report introduces the idea that FAST environments may offer more reliable, transparent program-level signals than subscription streaming services, thus challenging the perception that they are inherently less safe while highlighting the measurable performance gains that come from better underlying data. Peer39 found that content-level signals can drive optimization significantly better than traditional proxies like app or bundle-level data.Other key findings include:* Supply path selection directly impacts signal quality, pricing efficiency, and exposure to invalid or misclassified inventory* Applying authenticated, pre-bid program-level signals enables buyers to achieve greater transparency, scale, and cost efficiencyIn addition to diagnosing the problem, “Getting FAST Right” provides a practical framework for buyers, including how to audit signal quality, evaluate supply paths, and implement pre-bid controls that align CTV buying more closely with the precision of linear program-based strategies.The report also outlines implications for publishers, emphasizing that signal completeness is becoming a key driver of demand, discoverability, and pricing power in programmatic CTV environments.Download the full report, “Getting FAST Right: A Signal-First Approach to Buying FAST at Scale,” here:About Peer39Peer39 is a leading global provider of real-time contextual, suitability, quality, and verification data solutions for digital advertising. For 20 years, Peer39 has equipped programmatic buyers, publishers, and brands with advanced tools that analyze ad placement environments across every channel and every impression.Peer39 provides pre-bid targeting, fraud and IVT prevention, viewability and attention measurement, and post-buy analytics, empowering advertisers to make smarter, data-driven decisions across CTV, web, in-app mobile, social, and online video channels.Powered by AI-driven semantic analysis and privacy-compliant cookieless data, Peer39's solutions deliver precise targeting, brand suitability, invalid traffic detection, and placement quality measurement across the full programmatic stack. Peer39 is easily available wherever digital inventory is bought, sold, or curated.

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