Chicken Manure Fertilizers Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% During 2026–2033

Chicken Manure Fertilizers Market

The global chicken manure fertilizer market is growing due to rising organic farming, demand for eco-friendly soil solutions, & reduced chemical fertilizer use.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chicken Manure Fertilizers Market is witnessing steady expansion as agricultural producers increasingly adopt organic and environmentally friendly farming practices. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global chicken manure fertilizers market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Growing concerns regarding soil health, increasing demand for organic food products, and the need for sustainable nutrient management solutions are driving the adoption of chicken manure fertilizers across agricultural and horticultural applications worldwide.

Get Your FREE Sample Report Instantly – Click Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32540

Rising Demand for Organic Farming Practices

The growing preference for organic farming is one of the primary factors supporting market growth. Farmers are increasingly shifting away from synthetic fertilizers and adopting natural alternatives to improve soil fertility and crop productivity. Chicken manure fertilizers provide essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, making them a preferred choice for organic cultivation systems.

Increasing Focus on Soil Health and Sustainability

The deterioration of soil quality due to excessive use of chemical fertilizers has encouraged agricultural stakeholders to seek sustainable nutrient management solutions. Chicken manure fertilizers help enhance soil structure, increase microbial activity, and improve water retention capacity. These benefits are contributing significantly to their growing popularity among farmers and agricultural enterprises.

Expansion of Organic Food Production

Consumer demand for organic fruits, vegetables, grains, and other agricultural products continues to rise globally. This trend is encouraging growers to adopt certified organic inputs, including chicken manure fertilizers. As organic farming acreage expands across developed and developing regions, the demand for natural fertilizers is expected to increase substantially.

Growing Adoption of Pelletized Manure Products

Pelletized chicken manure fertilizers are gaining traction due to their ease of handling, transportation, storage, and application. These products offer improved nutrient consistency and reduced odor compared to raw manure. The increasing adoption of pelletized formulations is creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the market.

Technological Advancements in Composting Processes

Advancements in manure processing technologies are improving product quality and operational efficiency. Modern composting techniques help reduce pathogens, weed seeds, and unpleasant odors while enhancing nutrient availability. These innovations are enabling producers to deliver high-quality fertilizer products that meet the evolving requirements of commercial agriculture.

Get a Customized Market View in One Click: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32540

Growing Utilization in Horticulture and Greenhouse Applications

Horticulture, greenhouse cultivation, and nursery operations are increasingly utilizing chicken manure fertilizers to improve crop yields and soil productivity. The growing demand for high-value fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, and flowers is driving fertilizer consumption across these specialized agricultural segments.

Circular Economy and Waste Management Initiatives

The increasing emphasis on circular economy principles is supporting the utilization of poultry waste as a valuable agricultural resource. Converting chicken manure into fertilizer products helps reduce waste disposal challenges while creating sustainable nutrient solutions for farming operations. This dual benefit is contributing to wider market adoption worldwide.

Government Support for Sustainable Agriculture

Many governments and agricultural organizations are promoting environmentally responsible farming practices through subsidies, awareness programs, and regulatory initiatives. Supportive policies encouraging organic farming and sustainable nutrient management are expected to create favorable growth conditions for the chicken manure fertilizers market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Raw Solid Manure

• Composted Manure

• Pelletized Manure

• Liquid Manure

By Application

• Field Crop

• Horticulture

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Greenhouses & Nurseries

• Home & Garden

By End-User

• Large Commercial Farms

• Organic Farms

• Small Holders

• Home Gardeners

• Landscape Management Companies

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32540

Company Insights

Leading companies operating in the chicken manure fertilizers market are focusing on product innovation, processing technologies, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

✦ Olmix Group

✦ The Farm’s Choice

✦ Ag Organic

✦ Stutzman Environmental Products

✦ Rocky Point

✦ Fertagon

✦ Bio Greens Sustainable Solutions Pvt Ltd

✦ Indian Organic Fertilizers Pvt Ltd

✦ Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

✦ CropAgro

✦ Ductor Oy

✦ Perfect Blend LLC

Competitive Landscape

The global chicken manure fertilizers market is characterized by the presence of established regional and international manufacturers competing through product quality, distribution networks, and sustainable production practices. Companies are increasingly investing in advanced composting and pelletization technologies to enhance product performance and meet growing customer expectations. Strategic collaborations with agricultural distributors, organic farming associations, and retail channels are also helping market participants expand their customer base. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development activities are enabling manufacturers to introduce innovative fertilizer solutions tailored to diverse crop requirements.

Future Outlook

The future of the global chicken manure fertilizers market remains highly promising as sustainable agriculture continues to gain momentum worldwide. Rising consumer demand for organic food products, increasing awareness regarding soil health, and growing adoption of environmentally responsible farming methods are expected to support long-term market growth. With continuous technological advancements, expanding organic farming acreage, and favorable government initiatives, the chicken manure fertilizers market is well-positioned to achieve a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion by 2033, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and agricultural stakeholders across the global value chain.

Explore the Latest Trending Research Reports:

• Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.