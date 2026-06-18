BroadStage Announces 2026/27 Season Following Landmark Jazz Festival Success and Ahead of New Theater Residency

2026/27 Season Announcement 2026/27 Season Artists

Following a landmark jazz festival, BroadStage unveils its 2026/27 Season and announces Tectonic Theater Project as its next resident artist.

With the Santa Monica Jazz Festival, we have just seen what can happen when a long-term artist residency culminates in a major event, and now we are expanding on that success from jazz into theater. ” — Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BroadStage today announced its 2026/27 Season, a wide-ranging year of live performance spanning theatre, music, dance, opera, jazz, family programming, and community-centered experiences on the Westside of Los Angeles.

Following the success of the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, BroadStage enters its 19th season at a pivotal institutional moment. The season sets the stage for the organization’s upcoming 20th anniversary while advancing a residency model built around long-term relationships between artists, audiences, and the community.

The season announcement comes on the heels of the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, which welcomed nearly 10,000 jazz enthusiasts across four main events held at venues stretching from downtown Los Angeles to Third Street Promenade, BroadStage, and Tongva Park. The second edition is planned for spring 2027.

Building on the residency model that helped launch the jazz festival, BroadStage announced Tectonic Theater Project as its next three-year resident artist, launching a new focus on theater. The residency will formally begin in spring 2027 with a special kick-off event, followed by a summer series of engagement opportunities. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

“c,” said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage. “With the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, we have just seen what can happen when a long-term artist residency culminates in a major civic and cultural event, and now we are expanding on that success from jazz into theater. LA already has one of the extraordinary theater communities in the country, and Tectonic Theater Project is possibly the perfect partner to complement it. One of the great devising companies in the world, known for their rigorously researched, collaboratively conceived, brilliantly theatrical works, they are also a company of the most generous listeners. There is potential here for something totally original to emerge between LA and Tectonic as we enter into these three years together.”

BroadStage’s residency model is designed to move beyond one-night presentations and create more personal connections between artists and audiences. Through multi-year relationships, artists are invited to develop work, share process, engage the community, and help audiences experience an art form through a trusted creative lens.

BroadStage will also extend its reach into the wider Los Angeles theatrical community through a new partnership with The Road Theatre Company in North Hollywood. The collaboration supports a co-production of the world premiere of Kaiju by Dan Caffrey and represents a new model for BroadStage, connecting its institutional platform and audience reach with the vitality of Los Angeles’ 99-seat theater community.

Opening September 25, 2026, Kaiju features two 250-foot-tall monsters who debate the morality of the destruction they just caused, alongside a group of human theatergoers arguing after a play they have just watched. Destruction becomes a means of conversation and conversation becomes a means of destruction in this satire of monster movies, post-show talkbacks, and the power and futility of making art.

The new season also includes Lost Lear, an acclaimed devised theatre work from Ireland that reimagines Shakespeare’s King Lear through the lens of memory, aging, and family connection. Together, Kaiju, Lost Lear, and the upcoming Tectonic residency signal BroadStage’s deepening theater identity, with work grounded in ensemble creation, physical performance, devised theater, classical text seen in new ways, and stories that speak directly to our lives today.

As Los Angeles prepares for a period of heightened global attention leading into major international events, BroadStage continues to position Santa Monica as a vital cultural destination on the Westside.

The season features a broad definition of theater and live storytelling, including Scott Silven’s Wonders, an intimate evening of illusion and mentalism; Broadway concert engagements with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sierra Boggess; and an evening of comedy and music by Michael Winslow, known for his iconic vocal sound effects in Police Academy and Spaceballs.

Music remains central to the season. BroadStage welcomes the return of Hiromi, one of the most electrifying pianists and composers working today, performing with her trio. Jazz programming features LUCÍA, winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition; Keyon Harrold; and The Hot Sardines.

The season’s expanded concert music offerings include Camila Fernández returning with a holiday mariachi performance, Perla Batalla with a Spanish-language program inspired by her family’s West Los Angeles record store, Nella with a Venezuelan folk performance, and Aga Khan Master Musicians with Central Asian and Middle Eastern classical traditions.

BroadStage’s classical music series features a strong piano and chamber music focus, pairing iconic ensembles with rising stars. Highlights include Takács Quartet with Jeremy Denk, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason, Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Conrad Tao, Delirium Musicum with a program connected to America’s 250th anniversary, and LA Master Chorale’s Lagrime di San Pietro, a staged choral work directed by Peter Sellars.

The Celebrity Series returns with two major opera recital engagements: superstar Lise Davidsen in a holiday program and Huw Montague Rendall making his BroadStage debut.

Dance programming includes Ragamala Dance Company, Versa-Style Dance Company celebrating its 20th anniversary with Guardians of Street Dance, and Australian circus and physical theatre company Gravity & Other Myths with 10,000 Hours, a work exploring mastery, failure, discipline, and the labor behind effortless performance.

The season’s Blackbox series, shaped by longtime curator The Reverend Shawn Amos, features a blues-focused lineup that brings audiences closer to the artists, the music, and the emotion behind every performance.

The season also introduces BroadStage Sundays, a reimagining of the long-running Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica series. Moving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., BroadStage Sundays will expand beyond classical music to include other music styles, dance, and family-friendly programming designed to welcome a wider, intergenerational audience.

The 2026/27 Season lays the groundwork for BroadStage’s upcoming 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated during the 2027/28 Season and into 2028. Season subscriptions and tickets will be available to members starting June 17, 2026 at broadstage.org.



BroadStage 2026/27 Season

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.