Odeeo Expands In-Game Audio Advertising in France Through Partnership with Lagardère Publicité News

The partnership brings Odeeo’s non-intrusive, brand-safe audio advertising experiences into Lagardère Publicité News’ digital audio offering.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, a leading audio advertising platform built for mobile apps and games, has partnered with Lagardère Publicité News to expand access to in-game audio advertising in France.

Through the partnership, Odeeo has been integrated into Lagardère Publicité News’ digital audio offering, strengthening the company’s ability to support advertisers and media agencies across the evolving digital audio landscape.

With more than 3 million monthly active users in France, 2,500 games, and over 20 million monthly advertising impressions, Odeeo has established itself as a major player in the country’s in-game audio market. The platform offers non-intrusive audio formats, integrated at the heart of the mobile gaming experience and supported by data, ensuring optimal listening while preserving the player experience. Odeeo’s SDK technology and direct publisher integrations enable audio experiences to fit naturally within apps and games while supporting brand safety, transparency, and a non-disruptive user experience.

With the integration of Odeeo, Lagardère Publicité News, the leading radio sales house in digital audio, also becomes the only radio sales house to cover all the pillars of digital audio: FM/DAB+ radio, live audio, podcasts, web radios, streaming platforms, and mobile games.

“With the integration of Odeeo, Lagardère Publicité News is taking a new step in its strategy. Mobile gaming has become an innovative territory of expression for audio. By integrating Odeeo into our catalogue, we are supporting the evolution of media usage and enabling brands to reach audiences where they are, in powerful and engaged listening contexts.”

Marie Renoir-Couteau, President of Lagardère Publicité News

“Our partnership with Lagardère Publicité News marks an important step in expanding the role of audio across digital environments. Together, we are helping advertisers in France reach engaged audiences through non-intrusive, brand-safe audio experiences that fit naturally within the way people interact with apps and mobile games.”

Amit Monheit, CEO & Co-founder, Odeeo

About Lagardère Publicité News

Lagardère Publicité News relies on all of its business expertise, its innovative media solutions, and the strength of its brands to create media campaigns aimed at qualified audiences. Through its integrated studio, Lagardère Publicité News Story, it also offers tailor-made communication solutions. Its offering is deployed across radio-audio, print media, digital, field activations, and events in order to meet the specific needs of advertisers, media agencies, and consulting agencies.

For more information: https://www.lagarderepublicitenews.fr/

About Odeeo

Odeeo is a leading audio advertising platform built for mobile apps and games, helping brands reach engaged audiences through non-intrusive, brand-safe audio experiences. By integrating audio naturally into digital environments, Odeeo enables advertisers and partners to create meaningful brand connections in high-attention moments while respecting the user experience.

For more information: https://odeeo.io/

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