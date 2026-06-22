INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Releases New Bus Driver Safety Resource on Fatigue and Stress Warning Signs

Bus Driver Fatigue Safety Tips for School Bus Drivers

Downloadable guide helps school transportation teams reinforce early awareness, safer response protocols, and stronger driver support

Fatigue should not be treated as something a driver has to quietly push through” — Bill Dorfner, Safety & Risk Training Manager

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training has released a new school bus safety article and downloadable driver resource focused on one of the most common risks facing transportation teams: fatigue and stress behind the wheel.

The article, “Bus Driver Fatigue Safety Tips for School Bus Drivers,” explains how fatigue affects reaction time, focus, judgment, and hazard recognition during a route. It also highlights why stress can intensify those risks when drivers are managing tight schedules, changing road conditions, and responsibility for student safety.

The post includes a practical resource titled “Fatigue, Stress, & Bus Driver Safety: What Every School Bus Driver Should Know.” The guide is designed as a simple support tool districts can share with drivers to reinforce common warning signs and remind them what to do when alertness becomes compromised.

“Fatigue should not be treated as something a driver has to quietly push through,” said Bill Dorfner, Safety & Risk Training Manager of INFINITI Fleet Safety Training. “It is an operational safety concern. When drivers know the signs and understand the proper response steps, districts are better positioned to prevent small warning signs from becoming serious incidents.”

The new resource outlines several common indicators of fatigue and stress, including trouble staying alert, frequent yawning, heavy eyelids, irritability, and forgetting routine steps. It also emphasizes the importance of following district-approved break procedures and communicating concerns early to a supervisor or dispatch office.

For school transportation leaders, the article reinforces the need for clear safety expectations and consistent driver training. Fatigue management cannot rely on individual awareness alone. Districts need procedures, documentation, and ongoing school transportation safety training that help drivers respond appropriately when safety risks appear during the workday.

The full article and downloadable driver resource are available now on the INFINITI Fleet Safety Training blog.

Read the blog post and access the driver resource here: https://infinitifleetsafety.com/2026/06/17/bus-driver-fatigue/

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