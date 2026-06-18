Seacoast Wild Edibles Workshop Offered July 11 by NH’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program

CONTACT:

Madeline Zukowski: (603) 271-0495

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

June 18, 2026

Concord, NH – Registration will open on June 22 for a day course for women who want to develop the skills necessary to forage for coastal wild edibles. The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program presents a Beyond BOW Workshop of Seacoast Wild Edibles on July 11, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland, NH.

Discover the edible treasures of New Hampshire’s coastline in this hands-on, outdoor-focused workshop. Participants will learn the fundamentals of responsible coastal foraging, including where to go, what can be collected, and how much can be taken while respecting local regulations and the coastal ecosystem. A short classroom session will cover foraging basics for the Granite State’s coast, and a brief overview of wild mushrooms. (Please note this is not a mushroom identification course.) Afterward, we’ll head out to the boardwalk and salt marsh to harvest glasswort and learn more about other edible coastal species. Most of the day will be spent processing and preparing coastal wild foods, which may include:

Glasswort

Periwinkles

Crab species

Oysters

Squid

Seaweed

Other seasonal or special seafood guests

Participants will prepare and take home a jar of quick-pickled glasswort.

To see full event deals and registration information, visit nhbow.com. The workshop fee of $85 is due with registration and includes instruction and program materials. Registration is limited to 20 participants and is for those 18 years and older.

Beyond BOW workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman classes, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program is cosponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org). To learn more and to register, visit nhbow.com.