AMPP Celebrates Women Driving Engineering Intelligence for International Women in Engineering Day 2026
AMPP celebrates International Women in Engineering Day 2026 by recognizing women driving innovation, leadership, and engineering excellence.
Initiated by the Women's Engineering Society, INWED brings together organizations, educational institutions, industry leaders, and communities worldwide to celebrate the accomplishments of women in engineering and advance innovation and inclusion across the profession.
This year's INWED theme, “Engineering Intelligence,” highlights the expertise, creativity, leadership, and problem-solving capabilities women bring to engineering disciplines every day.
"When diverse viewpoints and expertise are used to address difficult engineering problems, true innovation happens," said Kimberly-Joy Harris, Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. "INWED gives us an opportunity to recognize the remarkable contributions women are making across our profession while inspiring future engineers to see what is possible."
AMPP Ambassador Paola Andrea Postigo Rojas notes that visibility, mentorship, and strong community support are vital elements of attracting and retaining women in engineering careers.
"When women share their experiences, challenges, and successes, they help others envision themselves in engineering and technical leadership roles," Postigo Rojas said. "That is why stories of successful women in engineering matter. Every story has the potential to inspire someone else to pursue a path they may not have otherwise considered."
In celebration of the day, AMPP will highlight women leaders, engineers, and professionals from across its global community through its #WomenOfAMPP initiative. The campaign features personal stories, career insights, professional advice, and reflections from women across the profession.
"Women continue to make important contributions to engineering innovation, infrastructure resilience, and the advancement of our profession," said Laura Cardenas, Vice Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. "Through initiatives such as Women of AMPP, EMERG, and the AMPP Ambassador Program, AMPP is committed to creating opportunities for leadership, professional development, and meaningful connections across our global community."
According to the Society of Women Engineers, women remain underrepresented across various engineering disciplines. AMPP continues to support opportunities for professional and personal growth within the engineering profession through programs such as Women of AMPP.
"At AMPP, our members are helping shape the future of engineering every day through their expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing our profession," said Kisha Christal, Chief Growth Officer at AMPP. "On International Women in Engineering Day, we can celebrate the women making an impact across our global community while inspiring more young women to pursue careers in engineering and materials protection."
On June 23, AMPP invites members, partners, and industry stakeholders worldwide to celebrate women in engineering and join the conversation using the hashtags #INWED26 and #WomenOfAMPP.
As part of this year's observance, AMPP invites women across its global community to share their stories through the 2026 #WomenOfAMPP social media campaign. AMPP also welcomes nominations from colleagues, mentors, allies, and industry peers who would like to recognize a woman making an impact in engineering, materials protection, and performance.
To participate, complete the online form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=SGS8tgoFk0aHWiIPIl4TohL3XZEUuKRBsI-WsH0iMr9UMEE3TlozOVhWR1pZSTRCMzgyRjJGTjZQMy4u
Learn more about Women of AMPP and how AMPP supports women across the materials protection and performance profession at https://www.ampp.org/membership/communities/women-of-ampp.
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 42,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
https://ampp.org/
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
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