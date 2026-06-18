Routespring Signs FLY4 as Its First Airline Customer in Europe

Routespring signs FLY4 as its first European airline customer, bringing a modern airline travel operations and disruption recovery platform to European carriers. Routespring expands Airline solutions into Europe

Built on years of corporate travel technology, Routespring now brings airline travel operations and disruption recovery capabilities to European carriers.

Airlines do not need another hotel booking vendor. They need a connected operating layer that helps operations and finance prevent issues before they happen.” — Rohit Kapoor, Chief Revenue Officer, Routespring

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Routespring , a modern travel operations platform for corporate and airline travel, today announced that Dublin-based FLY4 has become its first airline customer in Europe.The milestone marks an important evolution for Routespring. After years of building technology for corporate travel, centralized payments, travel policy controls, reporting, and finance workflows, Routespring is now bringing that operational foundation to airlines through a platform designed for crew accommodation, disruption recovery, payments, and reconciliation.Airline travel is different from standard business travel. Crew accommodation, layovers, irregular operations, hotel readiness, payment authorization, supplier coordination, duty of care, and finance reconciliation all need to work together under time pressure. When these workflows are spread across disconnected vendors, emails, spreadsheets, and manual support queues, small issues can quickly become operational problems for crew members, operations teams, and finance teams.Routespring helps airlines manage these workflows through one connected platform. The platform supports crew hotel booking, hotel readiness checks, disruption-related travel support, centralized payments, reporting, and finance reconciliation. It is also built to support integrations with airline systems, including crew scheduling, accounting, HR, expense management, duty of care, and other operational tools.The FLY4 relationship follows Routespring’s work with Breeze Airways in the United States. With Breeze Airways, Routespring has helped reduce crew hotel check-in issues by more than 90% through proactive booking verification and hotel-readiness workflows. Routespring pre-validates 100% of covered crew hotel bookings through AI agents and human operations teams contacting hotels in advance to confirm credit card authorization, payment readiness, confirmation details, and other check-in requirements.“Airlines do not need another hotel booking vendor,” said Rohit Kapoor, Chief Revenue Officer at Routespring. “They need a connected operating layer that helps operations, finance, crew, and supplier teams prevent travel issues before they happen. With FLY4 becoming our first airline customer in Europe, we are bringing our travel technology foundation into a category where speed, visibility, and accuracy matter every day.”Routespring’s airline platform is designed to reduce preventable friction before crew members arrive at a hotel. By checking critical booking and payment details in advance, the platform helps reduce front-desk failures, payment confusion, missing authorization issues, and avoidable operational escalations.The same platform approach also supports airline finance teams. Crew accommodation expenses managed through Routespring can be automatically audited and reconciled, helping identify rate mismatches, unexpected charges, missing invoices, and other discrepancies. This gives airlines cleaner reporting, stronger audit trails, and less manual reconciliation work.For operations teams, the benefit is speed and control. During normal operations, Routespring helps streamline crew accommodation and travel workflows. During disruptions, the platform helps teams coordinate travel support, track booking status, manage exceptions, and move faster when crew members need urgent accommodation or revised travel arrangements.“Crew travel sits at the intersection of operations, finance, supplier management, and employee experience,” Kapoor added. “That is why we believe airlines need a modern travel operations platform, not more fragmented tools.”With FLY4 onboard, Routespring is continuing to develop its airline travel operations capabilities for carriers looking to modernize crew accommodation, disruption recovery, hotel readiness, payments, reconciliation, and corporate travel workflows.About RoutespringRoutespring is a modern travel operations platform helping organizations and airlines manage business travel, crew accommodation, hotel sourcing, disruption-related travel support, payments, reporting, and finance reconciliation. Built with a technology-first approach, Routespring combines automation, AI-assisted workflows, and human support to help organizations simplify travel operations and improve visibility, control, and efficiency.

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