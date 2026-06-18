Southern California Women Turn to Mommy Makeover Surgery for Post-Pregnancy Body Restoration

Dr. Raman Mehrzad discusses how tummy tuck and breast augmentation procedures help restore body proportions after pregnancy, weight loss, and aging.

Modern mommy makeover surgery focuses on restoring the breasts, abdomen, and body contours to create natural, balanced, and proportionate results. Author of the Quote” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mommy Makeover in Southern CaliforniaTummy Tuck and Breast Augmentation by Dr. Raman Mehrzad Mommy makeover surgery has become one of the most requested body contouring procedures among women seeking restoration of abdominal contour, breast shape, waistline definition, and overall body proportions following pregnancy, breastfeeding, major weight loss, and aging-related body changes.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, one of the biggest misconceptions patients have is believing a mommy makeover is simply multiple cosmetic procedures grouped together.“A modern mommy makeover is really a full-body restoration procedure,” says Dr. Raman Mehrzad. “Pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, and aging change body proportions in a very connected way. The abdomen, waistline, breasts, skin quality, and body contour all change together. The goal is restoring overall harmony rather than treating one isolated area.”What Is a Mommy Makeover?A mommy makeover is a customized surgical plan designed to restore areas of the body most commonly affected by pregnancy, breastfeeding, major weight loss, and hormonal body changes.The most frequently requested mommy makeover combination includes tummy tuck surgery , also known as abdominoplasty, together with breast augmentation, breast lift surgery, or both. Many patients also combine liposuction and body contouring procedures as part of their overall surgical plan.Pregnancy and major weight fluctuations commonly stretch the abdominal wall, separate the abdominal muscles, loosen skin elasticity, create stretch marks, reduce upper breast fullness, and alter overall body proportions. According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, many of these structural changes cannot be fully corrected through exercise alone.Why Patients Combine Tummy Tuck and Breast AugmentationOne of the most common questions patients ask is whether tummy tuck surgery and breast augmentation can safely be performed together.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, combining procedures is often beneficial because pregnancy and weight changes frequently affect the breasts and abdomen simultaneously. Restoring both areas together can create more balanced and proportionate body contouring results while allowing patients to undergo a single recovery period rather than multiple separate surgeries.“When the breasts and abdomen are restored together, the overall silhouette often looks significantly more harmonious,” says Dr. Raman Mehrzad. “The waistline, abdominal contour, breast volume, and body proportions all relate to one another.”Many patients also prefer combining procedures because it may reduce total anesthesia exposure, minimize repeated downtime from work and family responsibilities, and consolidate recovery into a single stage.Mommy Makeover After PregnancyMany mommy makeover patients are women who have completed pregnancy and breastfeeding and are seeking restoration of their pre-pregnancy body contour.Common post-pregnancy concerns include:• loose abdominal skin• abdominal muscle separation• stretch marks• breast deflation• loss of upper breast fullness• waistline widening• persistent lower abdominal fullness• changes in skin elasticityAccording to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, many women become frustrated when healthy diet and exercise improve overall fitness but do not fully correct stretched abdominal tissues or volume loss within the breasts.Mommy Makeover After Weight Loss and GLP-1 MedicationsInterest in mommy makeover surgery has also increased significantly with the rise of major weight loss associated with bariatric surgery, lifestyle changes, and GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and MounjaroMany patients who lose substantial weight are left with excess abdominal skin, breast deflation, loss of body contour, and skin laxity that cannot naturally retract after major weight reduction.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, post-weight-loss body contouring has become one of the fastest-growing areas of modern plastic surgery because patients often seek restoration of body proportions after completing their weight loss journey.“Weight loss can dramatically improve health and quality of life,” says Dr. Raman Mehrzad. “However, many patients ultimately want restoration of skin quality, breast shape, abdominal contour, and overall body balance after major physical transformation.”Modern Mommy Makeover Trends in 2026According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, modern mommy makeover patients are increasingly prioritizing natural-looking, athletic, and proportionate results rather than dramatic transformation.Many breast augmentation patients are now requesting smaller and more anatomy-focused implants designed to complement their body frame rather than create exaggerated size increases. At the same time, modern tummy tuck techniques continue evolving toward improved scar placement, refined waistline contouring, smoother contour transitions, and more advanced recovery protocols.The overall trend in modern mommy makeover surgery is restoration rather than exaggeration.Natural-Looking Mommy Makeover Results Require Advanced PlanningAccording to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, successful mommy makeover surgery requires significantly more than simply combining multiple procedures together.Proper surgical planning requires detailed evaluation of:• body proportions• abdominal wall integrity• breast anatomy• skin elasticity• fat distribution• waistline contour• scar placement• lifestyle considerations• long-term aesthetic goalsAt Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, mommy makeover consultations include comprehensive evaluation of pregnancy history, prior weight fluctuations, abdominal muscle separation, breast volume changes, exercise habits, recovery planning, and individualized body contour goals.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the goal is restoring balanced and natural body proportions while preserving femininity, symmetry, and overall body harmony.Who Is a Candidate for Mommy Makeover Surgery?Many mommy makeover candidates are women bothered by persistent body contour changes following pregnancy or major weight loss despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle.Patients commonly seek mommy makeover surgery for:• loose abdominal skin• abdominal muscle separation• breast volume loss• breast deflation after pregnancy• excess skin after weight loss• persistent lower abdominal fullness• loss of waistline definition• stretch marks• breast asymmetry• body contour imbalanceIdeal candidates are generally patients who have completed pregnancy, are near a stable weight, and are seeking comprehensive body restoration rather than isolated improvement of a single area.Mommy Makeover Surgery in Orange County and Southern CaliforniaLocated in Los Alamitos, Ocean Plastic Surgery Center serves patients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Irvine, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, and surrounding Southern California communities seeking advanced mommy makeover and body contouring procedures focused on natural aesthetics, proportion restoration, and individualized care.Dr. Raman Mehrzad specializes in mommy makeover surgery, tummy tuck surgery, breast augmentation, breast lift surgery, liposuction, post-weight-loss body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and aesthetic restoration procedures.

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