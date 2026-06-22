Natasha Makhijani Selected as Top Group CEO of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Natasha Makhijani at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Makhijani , Group Chief Executive Officer of Oliver Sanderson Group PLC and Co-Founder of SnappCV, was recently selected as Top Group CEO of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to executive search, recruitment innovation, and talent technology.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than 15 years of leadership at Oliver Sanderson Group PLC, Ms. Makhijani has demonstrated excellence in executive search, senior leadership recruitment, consultancy services, and customized talent solutions. Under her direction, Oliver Sanderson Group PLC has become an award-winning executive search and interim management business with international client experience, known for combining industry expertise with innovation, fresh thinking, and a strong commitment to honesty, integrity, and passion.As Group CEO, Ms. Makhijani specializes in identifying and attracting top-tier talent for board and senior leadership roles across FTSE 100, FTSE 350, Fortune 500, and private equity-backed businesses. Her work has supported major organizations across multiple industries, including logistics, human resources, supply chain, business services, manufacturing, construction, consulting, and the public sector. Her client portfolio has included distinguished organizations such as BA, SGN, Equans, DHL, Speedy, Matches, and the Department for Work and Pensions, among others.In addition to her leadership of Oliver Sanderson Group PLC, Ms. Makhijani is the Co-Founder and Group CEO of SnappCV, a pioneering video-first AI talent platform transforming how candidates and employers connect. Through innovative technology and modern recruitment experiences, SnappCV enables candidates to showcase their talents more effectively while helping employers engage with talent in a more authentic and meaningful way.Driven by a vision to improve accessibility and opportunity within the employment market, Ms. Makhijani has positioned SnappCV at the forefront of recruitment technology innovation. The platform's video-first approach is reshaping traditional hiring practices and creating stronger connections between employers and job seekers.Further demonstrating her commitment to innovation, Ms. Makhijani owns the Amazon Alexa skill "Find Me a Job," which enables users to search for jobs globally through voice technology. This groundbreaking tool reflects her passion for leveraging emerging technologies to improve access to employment opportunities and simplify the job search process for users worldwide.A respected entrepreneur, innovator, and business leader, Ms. Makhijani is a strong advocate for diversity, inclusion, and improving access to opportunity. Through both Oliver Sanderson Group PLC and SnappCV, she continues to champion initiatives that create more equitable pathways to employment and leadership opportunities for professionals from all backgrounds.With growing international ambitions, Ms. Makhijani is currently leading SnappCV's expansion into the United States market. The company is actively pursuing Series A fundraising in the United States to support international growth, platform development, and the continued advancement of innovative recruitment technologies that connect talent and opportunity on a global scale.Prior to her current leadership roles, Ms. Makhijani held senior recruitment positions with Michael Page and Hays, where she developed extensive expertise in executive search, human resources recruitment, logistics, supply chain, and talent acquisition across a wide range of industries.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Makhijani earned her Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Sociology and Media Studies from City University - London, and completed her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification through DePaul University as part of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Makhijani is also the Founder and Trustee of the 2 Study Foundation, a UK-based charity providing means-tested grants to university students to support their continued education. Her dedication to empowering students reflects her broader commitment to opportunity, leadership, and community impact.Throughout her illustrious career, Natasha Makhijani has received numerous awards and accolades and has earned worldwide recognition for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Group CEO of the Year.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "Choosing Ms. Makhijani for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Natasha is an exceptional leader whose influence extends far beyond executive search and recruitment. Through her leadership of Oliver Sanderson Group PLC and her innovative work with SnappCV, she is helping redefine the future of talent acquisition and career opportunities on a global scale. Her commitment to entrepreneurship, technology innovation, diversity, inclusion, and expanding access to opportunity makes her a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious recognition."Upon receiving news of the award, Ms. Makhijani stated, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from IAOTP. This award reflects not only my journey as Group CEO of Oliver Sanderson Group PLC, but also the progress of SnappCV. We are passionate about transforming how people connect with opportunities through innovative technology and more accessible talent engagement. Through SnappCV's video-first approach and our Amazon Alexa skill, Find Me a Job, we continue to innovate and strengthen the connection between talent and opportunity on a global scale. As we pursue Series A funding in the United States, we are excited to accelerate our growth and expand our impact internationally."Looking back, Ms. Makhijani attributes her success to perseverance, passion, integrity, innovation, and adaptability in an ever-changing business landscape. When not working, she enjoys mentoring others, supporting charitable initiatives, and building platforms that create meaningful opportunities for professionals and organizations alike. Her commitment to leadership, innovation, and empowering others continues to leave a lasting impact on the global recruitment industry.For more information, please visit www.oliversanderson.com and www.snappcv.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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