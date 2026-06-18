Influential Women Spotlights Marie E. Donaldson For Leadership In IT Systems, Process Management And Employee Support

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Manager Leads High-Performance Workday Support Operations While Advancing Stress-Resilient, People-Focused Workplace PracticesRochester, New York — Marie E. Donaldson is a seasoned IT and process management professional with more than 35 years of experience in enterprise systems, employee support operations, and organizational improvement. She currently serves as Manager of Lifetime Employee Support at Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she leads high-performing teams responsible for Workday software support and employee and retiree service delivery across the organization.In her role, Marie oversees the development and execution of efficient, responsive support systems designed to meet the needs of employees and retirees in a large healthcare organization. Her work focuses on combining technical system knowledge with a strong emphasis on service quality, ensuring that support operations remain both effective and human-centered.Marie holds a degree in Computer and Information Sciences from Colorado Technical University and a degree in Business Administration from Central City Business Institute. Her academic foundation in both technology and business has enabled her to build a career centered on aligning IT systems with organizational strategy and workforce needs.Throughout her career, Marie has led a variety of enterprise initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency and strengthening internal support structures. Her experience includes developing ERP support center operations and implementing finance technology solutions that improved process consistency and system performance. She has consistently applied structured improvement methodologies to enhance workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and support better user experiences across departments.Her professional qualifications include certifications in SHRM-CP, CCSP, Excel Value Stream Mapping, Six Sigma Foundations, and cross-cultural communication. These credentials support her ability to apply data-driven analysis and quality improvement principles to complex organizational challenges while fostering collaboration across diverse teams.Beyond her technical and operational responsibilities, Marie is deeply committed to mentorship, leadership development, and workforce well-being. She actively participates in Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) initiatives, including Toys for Tots and Honor Flight, demonstrating a continued commitment to community service and veteran support.Marie also speaks to professional groups and students about workplace resilience, emotional intelligence, and sustainable career practices. She emphasizes the importance of developing stress management strategies to support long-term performance, particularly in high-demand service environments.Her leadership philosophy is grounded in consistency, empathy, and accountability. Marie prioritizes understanding multiple perspectives in decision-making and believes that effective service delivery depends on recognizing the human element in every interaction. This approach has shaped her success in building strong, collaborative teams that deliver consistent results.Marie also focuses on preparing employees to take ownership of their well-being and professional development. She encourages organizations to support staff in creating structured approaches to stress management, recognizing that employee well-being directly impacts performance, retention, and service quality. She views sustainable success as dependent on both operational efficiency and personal balance.In addition to her leadership approach, Marie highlights the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in today’s evolving workplace. She encourages professionals, particularly women entering technical and support roles, to build emotional intelligence alongside technical skills and to remain open to ongoing learning throughout their careers.She identifies key challenges in her field as the need to achieve strong outcomes while managing constrained resources in a highly competitive environment. At the same time, she sees opportunity in cross-functional learning, where employees can expand their capabilities beyond their core roles and develop broader organizational understanding.Marie’s core professional values include leading by example, mentoring others, active listening, and demonstrating empathy in both workplace and personal interactions. These principles have guided her throughout her career and remain central to her approach to leadership and team development.Through her extensive experience in IT systems, process improvement, and employee support leadership, Marie E. Donaldson continues to play a key role in strengthening operational performance while fostering a workplace culture rooted in respect, balance, and human-centered service.Learn More about Marie E. Donaldson:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marie-donaldson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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