Lipstick Market Growth Accelerates with 5.1% CAGR Through 2033 and to Garner $15.6 Billion

Lipstick Market - 2025

Lipstick Market (2024 - 2033) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type , by Form, by Distribution Channel and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipstick market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $15.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.The global demand for lipstick is expected to increase due to rise in number of working women across the globe as well as due to the surge in consumer inclination toward online shopping.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6237 Lipstick Market Overview:Lipstick is a beauty product that adorns the lips by changing the natural color of the lip. The major ingredients that lipsticks are used to make lipsticks include wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollients that provide texture, and protection to lips. There are different shades & colors of lipstick such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and others available in the market that is compatible with different skin tones and lip shapes. Thus, offering consumers a variety of color options and allowing them to experiment with new colors. In addition, there are different types of lipsticks including matte lipstick, glossy lipstick, stain lipstick, and others and have specific purposes such as moisturizing and long-wearing available in the market. Thus, this fact is driving the lipstick market demand. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others has made these lipsticks easily accessible to consumers, which in turn contributes toward the lipstick market growth.Who Are the Key Players in the Lipstick Market?The key players operating in the Lipstick industry are:L'Oréal S.AShiseido Company LimitedRevlon Inc.CotyEstée Lauder Companies Inc.Christian Dior SEUnileverGuerlainInglot Sp. Z. O. O.Relouis.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7d2a426c64064e79ea3fdfd3f029b1dd Growth Factor:An upsurge in demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is anticipated to boost the growth of lipstick market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to a rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks, which lead to irritation, itching, and drying of lips. Thus, this fact has driven consumers toward the use of natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks. Moreover, lipstick manufacturers are now indulged in launching natural, organic, and herbal lipsticks to meet the rise in customer demands, which propels the growth of the lipstick market. For instance, Lotus Herbals manufactures beauty products including lipsticks that are made from natural ingredients and do not contain any synthetic and chemical-based ingredients in it.Market Segmentation:By Product TypeMatteGlossyLip PowderOthersBy FormStickLiquidPaletteBy Distribution ChannelHypermarkets and SupermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline RetailOthersFor Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6237 Trending Reports:Shampoo Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shampoo-market-A06353 Makeup Brushes Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/makeup-brushes-market-A10642 Home Care Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-products-market-A06832 BB Cream Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bb-cream-market-A06774 Probiotic Skin Care Cosmetic Product Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotic-skin-care-cosmetic-product-market-A06317 Anti Aging Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-aging-products-market-A06331

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