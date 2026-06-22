William DeMeo Named Top Actor and Producer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor William DeMeo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global networking organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and highly selective vetting process, recently selected William DeMeo as Top Actor and Producer of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and continued impact within the entertainment industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a select few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are recognized for their professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, longevity in their fields, contributions to their communities, and overall influence within their industries. All honorees are invited to attend IAOTP’s prestigious annual awards gala later this year at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for a night celebrating excellence and achievement.IAOTP Awards GalaWith decades of experience spanning film, television, and stage, Mr. DeMeo has built an impressive career defined by authenticity, versatility, and a deep passion for storytelling. As a dynamic actor, writer, producer, and director, he continues to leave a lasting mark on the entertainment industry both in front of and behind the camera.Mr. DeMeo is best known as the creator, writer, producer, and star of the acclaimed crime drama series Gravesend, his most recent and widely recognized project. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the series has earned praise for its gritty, character-driven storytelling and authentic portrayal of Italian-American culture and family dynamics. Through Gravesend, DeMeo has showcased extraordinary creative range while leading the vision of the project from development through production.Throughout his distinguished career, DeMeo has appeared in numerous notable television series, including The Sopranos, Law & Order, Third Watch, Blue Bloods, and Person of Interest.His film credits are equally impressive and include roles in Analyze This, Analyze That, Hackers, Boss of Bosses, Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn, Back in the Day, First Kill, That's Amore, and Gotti, where he starred alongside John Travolta portraying the infamous Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. He also appeared in Complex Texas, further expanding his diverse acting portfolio.William went on to write, produce, co-direct, and star in the feature film Wannabes. The film was picked up by Artisan Entertainment and received a theatrical release before its nationwide DVD release in 2002. DeMeo earned the Best Actor Award for his performance at the New York Independent International Film Festival, while the film itself also won awards for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor.He later produced, co-wrote, and starred in Searching for Bobby D alongside an ensemble cast including Carmen Electra, Sandra Bernhard, Mario Cantone, Tyson Beckford, and Tony Darrow. The comedy went on to win numerous Audience Favorite and Best Comedy Feature awards at film festivals internationally.Beyond acting, Mr. DeMeo has earned widespread respect as a writer, producer, and creative visionary, developing projects rooted in authentic storytelling and real-life experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. His ability to lead productions while maintaining artistic integrity has solidified his reputation as a respected force in the entertainment industry.As this year’s recipient of IAOTP’s Top Actor and Producer of the Year Award, Mr. DeMeo will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, “William DeMeo was an easy decision for our panel. His remarkable talent, leadership, creativity, and dedication to his craft truly set him apart. We are thrilled to honor him for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and look forward to celebrating his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking ahead, Mr. DeMeo continues to focus on expanding his creative portfolio, producing compelling new projects, and bringing authentic stories to audiences worldwide. His passion, drive, and commitment to excellence ensure his continued success as both an actor and producer.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s most distinguished professionals from various industries. These elite professionals are given opportunities to collaborate, share ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others through their expertise and leadership.Membership is by invitation only and is reserved for the most accomplished individuals in their respective fields. IAOTP’s experts have recognized thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their brands and expand their global influence. IAOTP remains one of the most prestigious and highly respected professional organizations in the world.For more information, please visitIAOTP Official Website www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.