Editvideo.io Surpasses $500,000 in Annual Revenue, Serving 1,800+ Creators

Muhammad Usman Qamar, Co-Founder & CEO of editvideo.io Qazi Hassaan, Co-Founder & COO at editvideo.io editvideo.io — Subscription-based video editing for content creators

Editvideo.io surpasses $500K in annual revenue, serving 1,800+ creators with human-powered video editing. #CreatorEconomy #VideoEditing

We started editvideo.io because the problem wasn't talent — the talent was always there. The problem was the process. We fixed that.” — Muhammad Usman Qamar, Co-Founder & CEO, editvideo.io

BROADLANDS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- editvideo.io, a subscription-based video editing service for content creators , announced today that it has surpassed $500,000 in annual recurring revenue and served more than 1,800 creators since its founding in 2019. The milestone arrives as the company's six-year-old, human-powered editing model continues to gain traction in a market increasingly crowded with AI-generated alternatives.Founders Muhammad Usman Qamar and Qazi Hassaan built the company on a simple, contrarian premise: content creators don't need another AI tool or another freelance marketplace. They need one dedicated human editor who learns their style, shows up every week, and delivers — without needing to be briefed from scratch every time.editvideo.io now employs 45 professional video editors and serves creators across the United States, Canada, and Australia, making it one of the most established human-powered video editing services in the US creator economy.The milestone comes as the creator economy continues its rapid expansion. Goldman Sachs Research projects that the creator economy could roughly double in size over the next five years, from $250 billion today to $480 billion by 2027 — and editvideo.io has been quietly building the infrastructure to serve that growth for the past six years."We started editvideo.io because the problem wasn't talent — the talent was always there. The problem was the process. Content creators were spending more time hunting for editors than actually creating. We fixed that."— Muhammad Usman Qamar, Co-Founder & CEO, editvideo.ioA SUBSCRIPTION MODEL BUILT ON RELATIONSHIPS, NOT TRANSACTIONSUnlike freelance platforms that match creators with whoever is available, or AI tools that generate generic output, editvideo.io operates on a dedicated editor model. Each subscriber is assigned one editor whose job is to understand that creator's style, pacing, and brand voice, and keep getting better at it, video after video.The results speak for themselves. Clients report going from spending a week on every video edit down to receiving a polished, publish-ready result within 48 hours. Some receive their first draft back with zero revision notes needed, straight to publish.The service covers long-form YouTube content, short-form reels and TikToks, video podcasts, and white-label editing for agencies. Plans start at $295/month with no contracts, a flat, predictable rate that creators say is one of the most impactful decisions they've made for their channel.FROM BURNOUT TO 114K SUBSCRIBERS: THE HUMAN DIFFERENCEJustine Nelson, founder of Debt Free Millennials, is one of editvideo.io's longest-running clients and one of its most visible success stories. Named a " YouTuber to Watch" by Forbes , Nelson has grown her personal finance YouTube channel to 114,000 subscribers. For the past three to four years, every single video on that channel has been edited by her dedicated editvideo.io editor."Hiring editvideo.io was the push I needed to stay consistent with my brand so I can really level up on my YouTube channel. Give it a go, you'll see how worth it it will be to have them on your team."— Justine Nelson, Debt Free Millennials — 114K Subscribers, Forbes "YouTuber to Watch"Chase Yokoyama, a financial adviser and YouTube creator in the personal finance and credit card space, has accumulated over 3 million views on his channel without editing a single video himself. A dedicated editvideo.io client for over two years, Yokoyama says the service adapted to his evolving style without ever needing to be retrained."Within the first few videos, they had completely locked into my style — the revision notes just kept getting fewer. They deliver exactly what I ask for, and the quality is consistently good. If you create YouTube videos and you're still doing all the editing yourself, seriously look into editvideo.io."— Chase Yokoyama, Financial Adviser & YouTube Creator — 3M+ ViewsBUILT ACROSS THREE COUNTRIES, OPERATED FROM VIRGINIAeditvideo.io operates as a fully distributed company: a US-registered entity based in Virginia, with day-to-day operations led from Canada by Co-Founder and COO Qazi Hassaan, and an editorial team based in Pakistan. Hassaan oversees company-wide operations, including hiring, training, production quality, and team management across the 45-strong editorial staff — the operational backbone that makes the company's 24–48 hour turnaround possible at scale."The creator economy rewards consistency above everything else. Our job is to make sure our clients never have to miss an upload because of the edit. That's the promise we've kept for six years, and it's what we're building on."— Qazi Hassaan, Co-Founder & COO, editvideo.ioWHAT'S NEXT FOR EDITVIDEO.IOWith a proven subscription model and a growing team, editvideo.io is focused on expanding its US client base, deepening its presence in the YouTube, TikTok, and podcast creator segments, and scaling its white-label offering for agencies and media companies. The company's affiliate program, which pays a 15% recurring commission, continues to grow as a channel for organic client acquisition."We've proven the model works. Six years, 1,800+ creators, half a million in annual revenue, built on one idea: give every creator a real human editor they can rely on. Now it's about scale. We're just getting started."— Muhammad Usman Qamar, Co-Founder & CEO, editvideo.ioABOUT EDITVIDEO.IOeditvideo.io is a US-registered subscription-based video editing service that pairs content creators with dedicated human video editors. Founded in 2019 by Muhammad Usman Qamar and Qazi Hassaan, the company has served 1,800+ creators across the United States, Canada, and Australia, employs 45 professional editors, and generates over half a million dollars in annual recurring revenue. editvideo.io offers flexible subscription plans starting at $295/month for YouTubers, podcasters, social media creators, coaches, real estate professionals, and digital brands. Learn more at editvideo.io

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