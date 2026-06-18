Madico Continues Investment in SafetyShield® Program with Regional Training and Certification Event in Istanbul

Madico Istanbul SafetyShield Certification May 2026 Madico Logo - The Clear Choice for Safety and Security Films

Global event brings together partners from 19 countries to advance safety and security film expertise, certification, and business growth.

As global threats intensify, these investments at regional and global levels remain a key differentiator for Madico. We are proud that our network and films are recognized among the best in the world.” — Lawrence Constantin, Vice President of Window Film Sales & Marketing

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madico®, Inc. brought together leading international partners for a regional SafetyShield® training and certification event held May 18-21, 2026, at the Hilton Istanbul Maslak in Istanbul, Turkey. The event gathered 22 companies from 19 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

The meeting was designed to expand and strengthen the Madico SafetyShield Premier Partner Program, Madico’s comprehensive certification program for safety and security film, through advanced product education, hands-on-training, certification, strategic alignment, and business development training.

“This SafetyShield event was about much more than product training,” said Jim Ford, International Sales Manager, EMEA & India, Madico. “It was about helping our partners build strong businesses, identify real project opportunities, and raise the professional standard for security window film solutions in their markets.”

The event reinforced Madico’s long-term investment in industry-leading protective safety films, including the recent launch of SafetyShield G2, Madico’s next-generation safety and security film series designed to help protect people, property, and facilities from evolving threats. With security concerns increasing globally, Madico continues to invest in training, certification, technical resources, and the best films needed to help customers address safety and security challenges more proactively to effectively protect occupants and businesses around the world.

“For decades, Madico has invested in its SafetyShield Premier Partner Program, and we are proud that our global network and latest films are recognized among the best in the world,” said Lawrence Constantin, Vice President of Window Film Sales & Marketing, Madico. “When you work with any global Madico SafetyShield Partner, you can expect the same exceptional standards, credentials, and commitment to excellence that define this premium program. As global threats continue to intensify, we believe these investments at the regional and global levels remain a key differentiator of being a Madico partner.”

The event was well received by participating distributors, who noted the value of the training, product education, and strategic planning sessions.

“The event was very valuable and insightful for us,” said Uliana Ganzhelo of Kadutsey Group in Kyiv, Ukraine. “It helped us better understand the industry context, the products, and the future direction of development.”

Building on its established SafetyShield Premier Partner Program, its SafetyShield G2 films, and the momentum from Istanbul, Madico will continue expanding training and certification efforts across key regional and sub-regional markets. These initiatives are part of Madico’s ongoing global commitment to developing a highly trained partner network capable of addressing evolving safety and security needs with industry leading safety films.

The event was fully supported by a large team of Madico’s global Window Film managers, including Lawrence Constantin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing - Window Film; Jim Ford, International Sales Manager EMEAI; Jay Larkin, Business Development Manager; Jesse Manship, Technical Services Manager; Sarah Ortiz, Global Business Manager - Architectural Films; and Steve Wood, Director of Key Accounts.



About Madico, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Madico, Inc. innovates, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of protective, functional and decorative materials-based solutions including films, coatings and laminates for various industries worldwide from automotive and architecture to healthcare and aerospace. Since 1903, Madico has pioneered industry-first products with an unrivaled commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Madico is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.madico.com

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