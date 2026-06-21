70% of Detailed Insurance Questions on AI Search Mention No Brand at All, Somantra Research Finds

Somantra - 70% of long tail query responses on AI Search don't mention a brand

Somantra's May 2026 report finds that while a handful of brands dominate insurance queries on AI search engines, 70% of long tail queries return no brand name.

This is not a problem. This is an opportunity. Every brandless AI response is a gap in the market.” — Arun Prasad, Founder, Somantra

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somantra , an AI Search brand monitoring platform, today released findings from its May 2026 AI Search Visibility Report showing that 70% of detailed, long-tail insurance questions posed to AI search engines result in zero brand mentions, even as a small number of brands tighten their grip on the queries that do name a brand.The research analysed 34,278 real consumer conversations referencing 20 Australian insurance brands across Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT during May 2026.Among specific, high-intent questions consumers actually ask such as how to claim pet insurance for an overseas trip, or which discounts apply to insuring a new car, Somantra found that 70% of AI Search answers named no insurance brand at all."This is not a problem. This is an opportunity," said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. "Every one of those brandless responses is a gap in the market, proving a place where the right content, structured the right way and published on the right sources, could put a brand into the AI's answer."The report found this whitespace exists alongside a parallel trend toward concentration among the brands that do get mentioned. On ChatGPT, just three brands account for 50% of all insurance mentions, five brands account for 60%, and nine account for 90% leaving little visibility for any brand outside the top tier. Google AI Overviews was found to be more distributed, though still concentrated with four brands account for 50% of mentions and eleven account for 90%.Somantra's research also tracked how often the two platforms agree when they do name a brand. Across 4,380 queries where both engines named at least one brand, Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT recommended the same top brand only 27.9% of the time in May, up from 23.7% in March, meaning that even as agreement improves, the two largest AI answer engines in the world still recommend different brands in roughly seven of every ten matching queries.The report describes this combination of a shrinking top tier among branded answers, alongside a large pool of entirely unbranded long-tail answers, and persistent disagreement between platforms as the central strategic reality facing brands today."The window is closing," Arun said. "Every month, more of that long tail gets claimed by brands that show up with the right content first. The brands waiting for AI search to mature before they act are giving away ground to whoever moves now."Somantra's full whitespace and concentration analysis, including the brand-level platform agreement table, is available in the May 2026 report at somantra.ai To learn more visit https://somantra.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.