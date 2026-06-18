Bunny Wailer’s Rock N Groove Returns to Vinyl! Reintroducing a Reggae Classic for a New Generation

A powerful chapter in reggae history is reborn with renewed clarity, purpose, and cultural relevance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legacy of reggae music continues to resonate as Solomonic Productions Ltd, Bunny Wailer ’s label, proudly announces the remastered Vinyl release of Rock N Groove , a defining album that captures the spirit, rhythm, and message of one of Reggae’s pioneers.Arriving at a time of reflection and renewed cultural appreciation, the Rock N Groove remaster follows closely behind the celebration of Bunny Wailer’s earthstrong. This year’s 3-part celebration kicked off on April 9th with the 2nd Annual “Bunny Wailer Symposium” held at the University of the West Indies. Discussions of Bunny Wailer’s cultural influence were led by notable speakers Jerry Small, Dr. Clinton Hutton, Dr. Kadamawe Knife, and Kareece Lawrence. The next day, April 10th, was the 79th birthday tribute show “Rootsman Skankin” featuring performances by Naki Wailer, Queen Ifrica, Chi Ching Ching, Samory I, Imeru Tafari, The Abyssinians, Icho Candy with surprise tributes from Popcaan, Capleton, and Julian Marley. Finally, on the 11th was the “Bunny Wailer Cup”, a Soccer competition and kids' fun day at the Haile Selassie High School curated by the Bunny Wailer Foundation, executed by Solomonic Productions Ltd.To culminate the Earth Day celebration was the announcement of the Rock N Groove Vinyl “Jamaica Release” campaign, in which limited edition vinyls are available only in Jamaica at selected record stores for collectors. This album offers fans, both longtime and new, an opportunity to reconnect with a project that remains as relevant today as it was upon its original release.More than just a remaster, this release represents a reintroduction of Bunny Wailer’s musical vision, one rooted in authenticity, consciousness, and the global influence of reggae music. With enhanced sound quality and revitalized energy, Rock N Groove invites listeners to experience the album in a way that honors its original essence while embracing modern listening standards.“This project is deeply personal to us. Rock N Groove reflects not only our father’s artistry, but his message, his movement, and his place in music history. Bringing this album back in this way allows us to continue sharing that legacy with the world.” commented Sasha Wailer of Solomonic Productions Ltd.As a founding member of The Wailers, Bunny Wailer helped shape the global reach of reggae music, contributing to a cultural movement that transcended borders and generations. His solo work, including Rock N Groove, further solidified his role as a storyteller, visionary, and guardian of reggae’s roots.The remastered Vinyl will be supported by a broader campaign focused on storytelling, legacy preservation, and cultural engagement. This includes media outreach, interviews, digital activations, and curated content designed to highlight the significance of the album and its continued impact.Fans can stream the remastered Rock N Groove on all major platforms, including Spotify and YouTube. The “Rock N Groove” Vinyl will be available worldwide as part of “Record Store Day” Black Friday, November 23, 2026.

Bunny Wailer - "Rootsman Skankin" (Official Video) | Rock N Groove Remastered

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