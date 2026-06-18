Truforte Business Group Strengthens Healthcare Business Brokerage Services with Addition of ALF Veteran Dahlia Black

Dahlia Black brings decades of healthcare leadership experience to help owners successfully navigate business transitions.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truforte Business Group is proud to announce that Dahlia Black has joined the firm's team of experienced business brokers and advisors. Bringing extensive expertise in assisted living facility management, healthcare operations, and senior care development, Dahlia adds a valuable dimension to Truforte's expanding healthcare and medical practice brokerage services.Dahlia Black has built an impressive career in the healthcare industry, with significant experience overseeing and developing assisted living facilities. Throughout her career, she has been involved in facility operations, regulatory compliance, strategic growth initiatives, staff management, and the delivery of quality care to residents. Her firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare business owners provides a unique advantage when advising buyers and sellers in today's marketplace.As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, owners of assisted living facilities, home health care agencies, and medical practices face increasingly complex decisions regarding growth, succession planning, and business transitions. Dahlia's deep industry insight enables her to help business owners navigate these important decisions while maximizing the value of their organizations."We are incredibly excited to welcome Dahlia Black to the Truforte Business Group team," said Bruce Pockrandt, Managing Broker at Truforte Business Group. "Her extensive background in assisted living facility management and development gives her a unique understanding of the healthcare sector. This experience will be invaluable to owners who are considering the sale of their businesses or planning for future transitions."Dahlia will focus on assisting owners of assisted living facilities, home health care agencies, medical practices, and other healthcare-related businesses throughout Florida. Her industry knowledge allows her to connect with business owners on a deeper level, understanding not only the financial aspects of a transaction but also the operational and regulatory considerations that are unique to healthcare organizations."Healthcare business owners deserve advisors who understand their industry," said Dahlia Black. "I am excited to join Truforte Business Group and help healthcare entrepreneurs achieve their goals, whether they are preparing to sell, seeking a valuation, planning for retirement, or exploring growth opportunities."Truforte Business Group has established itself as one of Florida's leading business brokerage firms by helping business owners confidentially sell their companies while providing expert valuation services, strategic guidance, and access to a large network of qualified buyers. The addition of Dahlia Black further strengthens the firm's ability to serve healthcare business owners across the state.The company expects Dahlia's expertise to significantly enhance its healthcare brokerage services, providing specialized support for assisted living facilities, home health care agencies, medical practices, behavioral health providers, and other healthcare-related businesses seeking professional representation.For business owners considering the sale of an assisted living facility, home health care agency, medical practice, or other healthcare business, Truforte Business Group offers confidential consultations and market-based business valuations to help owners understand their options and prepare for a successful transition.About Truforte Business GroupTruforte Business Group is a Florida-based business brokerage firm specializing in the confidential sale of businesses across a wide range of industries. The company provides business valuation services, buyer screening, confidential marketing, negotiation support, and transaction management for business owners throughout Florida. Guided by its belief that "Trust is the Strength of Healthy Relationships," Truforte Business Group is committed to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses while maximizing value and protecting confidentiality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.