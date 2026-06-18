Magna AI to Showcase Sovereign AI Solutions as Title Sponsor of Global AI Show Riyadh 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagnaAI, Inc., the global integrated‑value‑chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by NVIDIA, has joined the Global AI Show Riyadh 2026 as the Title Sponsor. The event takes place from June 29-30 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, bringing together global AI leaders, policymakers, enterprises, and technology innovators to explore the next phase of AI adoption and sovereign digital transformation.Organized by VAP Group and powered by Times of AI, Global AI Show Riyadh comes at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom, as Saudi Arabia accelerates its national AI ambitions under Vision 2030 and marks 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.At the event, Magna AI will showcase its Sovereign AI Factory, a full-value-chain AI transformation model that brings compute, data, intelligence, automation, security, and governance into a single integrated system. By designing, building, integrating, securing, and operating AI systems end-to-end, Magna AI helps governments and enterprises move from experimentation to measurable transformation, with clear KPIs, accountable ownership, and solutions engineered to reduce transformation costs by 30–50% and accelerate time-to-value by two to three times.Magna AI will also launch two new offerings at the event: an integrated AI infrastructure that delivers standardized, production-ready AI environments by combining hardware, software, and lifecycle services into turnkey AI factory systems; and an Enterprise AI Operations Platform that connects enterprise models, agents, applications, infrastructure, and governance into a unified operating environment for orchestrating and managing AI across its full lifecycle.“AI is rapidly becoming a foundational layer of economic growth, much like electricity, telecommunications, and the internet before it. The conversation today is no longer about AI's potential. It is about how organizations operationalize AI securely, responsibly, and at scale to deliver measurable outcomes,” said Dr. Moataz BinAli, CEO, Magna AI. “At Magna AI, we focus on helping governments and enterprises bridge the gap between ambition and execution by delivering the infrastructure, platforms, and operational capabilities required to make AI work in production environments. The Global AI Show brings together many of the leaders shaping this next chapter, and I look forward to exchanging perspectives on how AI is redefining competitiveness, productivity, and growth across industries.”With its global business operations hub in Saudi Arabia, Magna AI works closely with government, regulators, and industry stakeholders to support national-scale AI transformation. Its model is designed to help organizations move beyond fragmented pilots and build dependable, governed, sovereign-ready AI capabilities that can be operated at scale.Magna AI’s approach is reinforced by a growing network of strategic partnerships across the Middle East and APAC markets. These include collaborations with NVIDIA, TechnoVal, Zchwantech Group, GMI Cloud, among others, supporting the development of secure, sovereign, full-value-chain AI infrastructure across priority markets."We are thrilled to welcome Magna AI as our Title Sponsor for the Global AI Show. As Saudi Arabia rapidly drives its national AI mandate, the conversation has moved from simple digital transformation to absolute digital sovereignty. Having them anchor our flagship event makes Riyadh the definitive launchpad for the next generation of sovereign technology," said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group.Global AI show is co-located with the Global Games Show and the Global Blockchain Show, bringing together digital entertainment, decentralized economies, and autonomous systems under one platform . Across the two days, global decision-makers, technology pioneers, and institutional investors will explore how these technologies are shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.Event Details:Date: 29-30 June, 2026Venue: Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Riyadh, KSARegister: https://www.globalaishow.com/riyadh/tickets/#tic About Magna AIMagna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), and Trend Micro™, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.About VAP GroupVAP Group is a global consulting and media group focused on AI, blockchain, and gaming, with over 13 years of experience driving technology-led growth through strategic PR, marketing, and content platforms. Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.About Global AI ShowThe Global AI Show is the premier international platform for AI innovation, hosted by VAP Group. It connects global CXOs, policymakers, and tech pioneers to discuss the impact of AI on the global economy, ethics, and national security.Media Enquiries: media@globalaishow.com

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