Every Interaction Tells a Story: Tele-Town Hall & TTH Communications Launch 'Connected Insights'

Turn your communications data into actionable intelligence with Connected Insights, a new offering from TTH Communications.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tele-Town Hall, LLC (TTH Communications), the originator of the political tele-town hall, is announcing the launch of Connected Insights, a new analytics and intelligence offering designed to help organizations understand audience behavior, improve engagement, and optimize communication performance.

Organizations invest significant resources into outreach campaigns, yet most campaign reporting ends with simple statistics analyzing attendance figures and response rates. Connected Insights extends the value of every campaign by transforming engagement data into actionable intelligence. By combining advanced analytics, behavioral science, and artificial intelligence, organizations can better understand audience behavior, identify opportunities to improve participation, measure communication effectiveness, and receive practical recommendations for future campaigns.

The initiative was led by TTH Communications CEO, Kristin Miller, and Vice President of Data Science & AI, Ethan Anthony. "Every interaction creates a touchpoint," said Ethan. "Connected Insights helps organizations understand the behaviors behind those touchpoints, uncover meaningful patterns, and apply those insights to improve future communications." Kristin added, "The future of communications is not simply delivering messages; it's understanding audiences. Connected Insights represents an important step in our evolution from a communications platform to an intelligence platform, helping clients make better decisions, strengthen engagement, and maximize the return on every communication investment."

For more information about Connected Insights, visit TTHCommunications.com or call 1 (855) 832-6884 (TEAM TTH).

About Tele-Town Hall, LLC (TTH Communications)

Tele-Town Hall is a leading provider of large-scale, data-driven communication solutions that enable organizations to engage audiences in real time across multiple channels. Founded in 2003, the company pioneered the original “tele-town hall” and holds nine patents (with an additional patent pending) related to the technology and its applications.

The company’s platform combines their signature town halls with other communications solutions like live voice broadcasting, SMS, MMS, and RCS texting, polling and survey tools, and data enhancement services to help organizations connect with stakeholders at scale. Their solutions are designed to facilitate two-way communication, capture actionable insights, and drive measurable engagement.

Tele-Town Hall serves a wide range of clients—including political campaigns, government agencies, corporations, nonprofits, associations, and research organizations—supporting use cases such as public outreach, customer engagement, fundraising, and market research.

With a focus on customization, full-service solutions, and data-driven insights, the company delivers integrated, multi-channel communication strategies that work alongside existing technologies, enabling clients to reach audiences ranging from dozens to millions efficiently and effectively.

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