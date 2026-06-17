Summer America 250 Florida Keys Events June 27-Aug. 1

This summer, America's 250th anniversary meets one of its most distinctive destinations. Across the Florida Keys & Key West, communities will celebrate the nation's milestone with festive gatherings, waterfront spectacles and traditions that reflect the island chain's enduring independent spirit. And while July 4 is the centerpiece, celebrations stretch well beyond a single day. Throughout the summer, communities throughout the island chain will mark the nation's milestone. Key West Celebrates America 250 June 27 The festivities kick off in Key West at 5 p.m. at Truman Waterfront Park with an all-ages celebration featuring live music, community spirit and a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary led by local military leaders and elected officials. At 6 p.m., military personnel and first responders will parade through downtown Key West before the evening continues with waterfront entertainment, food vendors and activities for children. Learn more. Independence Day Weekend Sloan Centennial Flag Display (July 2-4) : A rare 12-by-18-foot, 13-star American flag believed to date to the nation's 1876 Centennial will be on public view from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alex Vega Key West Firehouse Museum in Key West. Preserved by six generations of the Sloan family and last displayed publicly during the Bicentennial in 1976, the flag connects America's Centennial, Bicentennial and 250th anniversary. Learn more.

: A rare 12-by-18-foot, 13-star American flag believed to date to the nation's 1876 Centennial will be on public view from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alex Vega Key West Firehouse Museum in Key West. Preserved by six generations of the Sloan family and last displayed publicly during the Bicentennial in 1976, the flag connects America's Centennial, Bicentennial and 250th anniversary. Learn more. Declaration of Independence Cookout (July 3) : Celebrate America’s 250 th anniversary in presidential style at a free, family-friendly cookout on the lawn of the Truman Little White House in Key West. Learn more.

: Celebrate America’s 250 anniversary in presidential style at a free, family-friendly cookout on the lawn of the Truman Little White House in Key West. Learn more. Big Pine Key Independence Day Celebration (July 3): Hosted by the Lower Keys Rotary Club, festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Big Pine Community Park and include food vendors, beverages, games, family activities and live entertainment. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m. Learn more.

Hosted by the Lower Keys Rotary Club, festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Big Pine Community Park and include food vendors, beverages, games, family activities and live entertainment. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m. Learn more. America 250 5K (July 4) : Held at Higgs Beach in Key West, the Rotary Club of Key West’s annual July 4 5K offers participants of all ages the chance to celebrate independence with a scenic run while supporting the Edward B. Knight Vocational Scholarship Fund. Learn more.

: Held at Higgs Beach in Key West, the Rotary Club of Key West’s annual July 4 5K offers participants of all ages the chance to celebrate independence with a scenic run while supporting the Edward B. Knight Vocational Scholarship Fund. Learn more. World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship (July 4): Devotees of pie and Florida’s sensational citrus gather on the sun-kissed sands of the Southernmost Beach Café, where up to 25 competitors will dive face-first into an equal number of whipped-cream crowned Key Lime pies. No hands allowed! Learn more.

Devotees of pie and Florida’s sensational citrus gather on the sun-kissed sands of the Southernmost Beach Café, where up to 25 competitors will dive face-first into an equal number of whipped-cream crowned Key Lime pies. No hands allowed! Learn more. Key Largo Fourth of July Celebration (July 4) : The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce’s 50 th annual Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Freedom Fest Picnic at Key Largo Park with complimentary hot dogs, family activities, food vendors and entertainment. The day concludes with fireworks over Blackwater Sound. Learn more.

: The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce’s 50 annual Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Freedom Fest Picnic at Key Largo Park with complimentary hot dogs, family activities, food vendors and entertainment. The day concludes with fireworks over Blackwater Sound. Learn more. Marathon Fourth of July Celebration (July 4) : A patriotic parade begins at 11 a.m. and travels from Marathon High School to Sombrero Beach. Evening festivities culminate with a fireworks display over Sombrero Beach, accompanied by patriotic music broadcast by US1 Radio 104.1. Learn more.

: A patriotic parade begins at 11 a.m. and travels from Marathon High School to Sombrero Beach. Evening festivities culminate with a fireworks display over Sombrero Beach, accompanied by patriotic music broadcast by US1 Radio 104.1. Learn more. Islamorada Independence Day Celebration (July 4): The Village of Islamorada and Upper Keys Rotary Club will host an evening celebration beginning at 5 p.m. at Founders Park, featuring community activities, entertainment and a festive fireworks display. Learn more.

The Village of Islamorada and Upper Keys Rotary Club will host an evening celebration beginning at 5 p.m. at Founders Park, featuring community activities, entertainment and a festive fireworks display. Learn more. Fireworks & Flavors at Mercado Morada (July 4): Guests enjoy a lively oceanfront atmosphere, indulging in a delicious BBQ-style feast, sipping refreshing cocktails, and taking in spectacular fireworks over the water in Islamorada. Learn more.

Guests enjoy a lively oceanfront atmosphere, indulging in a delicious BBQ-style feast, sipping refreshing cocktails, and taking in spectacular fireworks over the water in Islamorada. Learn more. VIP 4 th of July Fireworks Viewing Party at Little Limon (July 4): Elevate the 4 th of July with an exclusive rooftop experience at Little Limon, perched above Islamorada’s coast with a panoramic view of the fireworks. Learn more.

Elevate the 4 of July with an exclusive rooftop experience at Little Limon, perched above Islamorada’s coast with a panoramic view of the fireworks. Learn more. Key West Fireworks Spectacular (July 4): Continuing a tradition that dates to 1976, the Rotary Club of Key West presents its annual fireworks show at 9 p.m. from the Edward B. Knight Pier overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Learn more. Marathon’s America-Fest: Celebrating 250 Years of Independence Aug. 1 The celebration continues into August with Marathon’s America-Fest, a family-friendly evening at Marathon Community Park and the adjacent marina beginning at 6 p.m. Guests enjoy games, live music, an interactive American-history treasure hunt, complimentary food and beverages, children’s activities and an outdoor screening of the adventure classic National Treasure. It’s a fitting finale to a summer of patriotism, community and island-style celebration in the Florida Keys. Learn more. For more information about Fourth of July and America 250 celebrations throughout the Florida Keys, visit visitfloridakeys.com/insiders-guide/americas-250-in-the-florida-keys.