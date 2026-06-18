Jeanne Daniels of The Healing Room Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FREDERIC, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one way or another, we all need healing.

As much beauty, joy, and love as there is in the world, there is also grief, pain, illness, loss, and life's unexpected challenges. Many people spend years searching for answers, hoping to find relief not just from physical discomfort, but from the emotional and spiritual wounds they carry as well.

For Jeanne, founder of The Healing Room in Frederic, Wisconsin, healing is about far more than masking symptoms. It is about helping people reconnect with themselves and discover peace from the inside out.

Established in 2019, The Healing Room was born from Jeanne's own journey of healing and self-discovery. A deeply compassionate and empathetic woman, Jeanne has dedicated her life to helping others find balance and wellness in mind, body, and spirit.

"The Healing Room was as much for me as it was for the people coming here," Jeanne says.

What began as a beautiful healing space built by her fiancé Gary quickly became a sanctuary where Jeanne could offer spiritual counseling, life coaching, hypnotherapy, energy work, and intuitive guidance. More importantly, it became a place where people could safely explore who they truly are.

As an innovator in the field of holistic healing, Jeanne has played an active role in the evolution of modern healing practices and has developed a deep understanding of why true healing is so transformative. Through years of working with individuals from all walks of life, she has witnessed firsthand the profound impact that inner work and self-awareness can have on a person's well-being.

One of the key topics Jeanne will discuss is the importance of reconnecting with our authentic selves. In a world filled with distractions, expectations, and constant demands, many people lose touch with who they truly are. Jeanne believes that healing begins when we become willing to look inward, understand our patterns, acknowledge our wounds, and embrace all parts of ourselves with compassion and honesty.

She will share how cultivating greater self-awareness can help individuals move beyond limiting beliefs, emotional pain, and feelings of disconnection, allowing them to experience greater peace, purpose, and fulfillment. By doing the inner work, people often discover that the answers they have been seeking have been within them all along, waiting to be recognized and embraced.

From 2019 through 2023, The Healing Room continued to grow, attracting clients seeking deeper healing and personal transformation. Following a holiday weekend filled with family gatherings in June of 2023, Jeanne felt called to expand her vision, creating what she affectionately calls "The Healing Room 2.0.

At just 26 years old, newly married and raising two little girls, Jeanne’s life changed forever when both her parents were diagnosed with cancer just 24 hours apart.

“My mother’s passing taught me that I want to help people know who they truly are and live their most authentic lives while they’re here,” she says.

“Happiness comes and goes,” she says. “But peace - that is something much deeper. Peace is one of the greatest gifts we can both find and learn to hold within ourselves even during challenging times.”

Today, visitors can experience a variety of holistic wellness services including Vibroacoustic Therapy (VAT), sound therapy, aura readings, astrology consultations, energy work, massage therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and more.

The atmosphere itself is part of the healing experience. Warm fireplaces, growing plants, carefully selected books, beautiful crystals, soothing candles, and comfortable gathering spaces create an environment designed to nurture the soul.

A sign displayed inside The Healing Room reads: "This is a safe place to heal your soul."

That philosophy guides everything Jeanne does.

Her fiancé Gary welcomes guests, manages the sauna and sound bed experiences, and is often known for sharing homemade cookies with visitors. Alongside her assistant and Reiki practitioner Annie, Jeanne has created a healing community where people feel supported, seen, and understood.

What surprises Jeanne most is the diversity of people who seek her services.

"I originally thought I would work mostly with women," she says. "But we have many men who come here as well. Everyone is looking for peace, healing, and a place where they can simply be themselves."

At the heart of Jeanne's work is her belief that every person possesses intuitive abilities.

A medium and astrologer, Jeanne describes herself as anything but "woo-woo."

"I believe we are all energy," she explains. "We are born with intuitive gifts. My role isn't to tell people who they are. My role is to help them reconnect with parts of themselves they may have forgotten."

Jeanne emphasizes that healing can only happen when a person is ready and willing to receive it.

"I can't do my work unless someone wants me to," she says. "The people who come here are brave. Many have already tried conventional approaches and are still searching for answers."

Her approach is grounded in both spiritual understanding and practical experience. Before opening The Healing Room, Jeanne worked in the medical field as a nurse, giving her deep respect for traditional healthcare and the professionals who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Yet it was her own personal experiences that ultimately shaped her calling.

At just 26 years old, while pregnant with her second daughter and newly married, Jeanne's life changed forever when both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer just 24 hours apart.

Three weeks later, her mother passed away.

Although devastated by the loss, Jeanne describes witnessing something extraordinary. She experienced vivid visions of deceased family members, including grandparents, aunts, uncles, and even a beloved childhood pet, coming to welcome her mother home. While Jeanne admits she felt robbed of more time with her mother, the experience profoundly changed her understanding of life, death, and what lies beyond.

Her father's cancer was eventually cured, and he lived another 13 years. Through witnessing both of her parents' journeys, Jeanne says she lost her fear of death and gained a deeper appreciation for life itself.

"My mother's passing taught me that I want to help people live their best lives while they're here," she says.

Jeanne's own path has not been without hardship.

She navigated a difficult divorce before eventually finding happiness with Gary. She also endured years of chronic pain after being told by specialists that she might face permanent disability. For five years, she relied on crutches and struggled daily with pain and uncertainty.

Today, thanks to perseverance, support, and healing, she is walking comfortably and living largely pain-free.

"To know what healing feels like, sometimes you have to know what suffering feels like," she reflects. "I've walked through some very dark places, and I know there is a doorway out."

That perspective allows Jeanne to connect deeply with her clients.

"We need each other," she says. "I wouldn't be where I am today without my family, my fiancé, my doctors, and the people who lifted me up when I needed them. Now I want to do the same for others."

For Jeanne, healing is not about finding constant happiness.

"Happiness comes and goes," she says. "But peace—that is something much deeper. Peace is one of the greatest gifts we can find within ourselves."

Today, Jeanne continues to mentor and train others, helping people discover their own gifts and step into leadership roles in their lives and communities. She is currently writing her first book and developing an exciting new expansion called The Lighthouse—a space dedicated to teaching, collaboration, retreats, and personal growth.

"My dream is to help people find their own voices," she says. "I want them to discover their own leadership and their own ability to make a difference."

Outside of her work, Jeanne treasures her family. Together, she and Gary share seven grown children, eight grandchildren, numerous furry grandchildren, and four beloved dogs who keep life interesting and joyful.

Those who know Jeanne quickly recognize that her work is not simply a career—it is a calling. Her warmth, compassion, resilience, and genuine desire to help others have made The Healing Room a sanctuary for countless people seeking hope, healing, and peace.

In a world where so many are searching for answers, Jeanne offers something increasingly rare: a safe place to heal, grow, and come home to yourself.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jeanne Daniels of The Healing Room in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 16th at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 23rd at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-jeanne-daniels-of/id1785721253?i=1000773239697

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-jeanne-daniels-of-the-healing-room-337026619

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ljsOTu8BEWu1SHvew4ObJ

For more information about our guest, please visit www.welcometothehealingroom.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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