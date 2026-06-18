Youth Football and Cheer find success with MCM Fundraising's Poppin' Popcorn Fundraiser

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide Football and Cheer Programs Invited to Boost Fundraising Success with Poppin’ Popcorn and MCM Fundraising for Fall 2026 SeasonAs football and cheer organizations prepare for the Fall 2026 season, MCM Fundraising is helping leagues raise the funds they need through its exciting and profitable Poppin’ Popcorn Fundraiser.Designed specifically for youth sports programs, the Poppin’ Popcorn fundraiser offers football and cheer leagues an easy, family-friendly way to generate revenue for equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, field maintenance, competition fees, and other seasonal costs. With a variety of delicious popcorn flavors and simple online and in-person selling options, participants can raise funds while offering supporters a product they love.“Our goal is to provide leagues with a fundraising program that is both effective and easy to manage,” said Mark Lanz, co-owner of MCM Fundraising. “Our Poppin’ Popcorn program really allows us to do that. Having a 50% profit margin is a huge win we can offer for our groups. Plus having multiple options of delivery methods is great. For teams who may be more rural or remote, having a fundraising product that ships straight to the customer, drastically expands their potential supporters! We’re really proud to be able to offer that.”Poppin’ Popcorn has become a favorite among youth organizations because it combines great profits, a high-quality product, and a seamless fundraising experience.Leagues that book their Fall 2026 fundraiser through MCM Fundraising can take advantage of:• Program earns your organization 50% profit• Popular gourmet popcorn products• Easy online and traditional sales options• Multiple delivery options, including shipping direct to customers, nationwide• Direct monetary donation options for customers not looking for popcorn or productWith registration costs and operational expenses continuing to rise, fundraising remains a critical component of successful football and cheer programs. MCM Fundraising’s Poppin’ Popcorn campaign provides organizations with a proven solution to meet their financial goals while engaging athletes, families, and community supporters.Football and cheer organizations interested in securing their Fall 2026 fundraising dates are encouraged to book early to ensure availability.For more information about scheduling a Poppin’ Popcorn fundraiser through MCM Fundraising, contact MCM Fundraising at (860) 375-8138 or mcmteam@mcmfundraising.com, or visit my.mcmfundraising.comAbout MCM FundraisingMCM Fundraising partners with and youth sports leagues, organizations and schools nationwide to deliver profitable, easy-to-manage fundraising programs that support student success.

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